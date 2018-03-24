4 takeaways from the Bruins’ 3-2 comeback win over the Stars

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is congratulated by David Pastrnak (88), Kevan Miller (86) and Nick Holden (44) after the team's 3-2 win in Dallas.
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is congratulated by David Pastrnak (88), Kevan Miller (86) and Nick Holden (44) after the team's 3-2 win in Dallas. –AP
By
Tim Rosenthal
8:02 AM

COMMENTARY

It sounds cliche given their success this year, but it bears repeating: there’s no quit in the Boston Bruins.

Down 2-0 in Dallas Friday night, the injury-plagued Bruins sparked another comeback in the final 20 against a desperate Stars squad. Instead of walking out with their third straight loss, the Black and Gold put the Stars’ playoff hopes in further jeopardy with a three-goal third period.

Oh, and they did this all without their top center (Patrice Bergeron), their top defensive pair (Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy), their top puck-moving defenseman (Torey Krug), their pair of second-line wingers (Jake DeBrusk and Rick Nash), and their versatile power forward (David Backes).

Advertisement

Here is what we learned following the 3-2 victory.

Marchand, Pastrnak and Schaller spark third-period comeback

It’s not that the Bruins were playing poorly in the first 40 minutes. They might have needed Tuukka Rask (more on his performance below) to bail them out in the opening 20, but the B’s got their legs going in the second and matched the Stars’ desperation.

Cassidy and company, however, got a tough bounce when Matt Grzelcyk slipped and Jamie Benn capitalized with a nifty shorthanded breakaway tally at 19:22 of the second for his 28th of the season and a 2-0 lead.

“We didn’t want to go down quietly for sure,” Bruce Cassidy told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley postgame.

That they didn’t.

Sometimes it only takes one to get going, and David Pastrnak knew they were on to something when Brad Marchand notched his 32nd of the season with a little bit of puck luck just 1:17 into the final period.

“We played pretty well the first two periods. We had some looks but we couldn’t score,” Pastrnak told NESN’s Alex Kraemer. “We knew that if we got one then we would get that second one. We came out for the third [looking] to get that one goal, and we knew if we were going to get one, then we would get the other one as well.”

Advertisement

It took a little while to get that second goal, but the Bruins made the perfect counter to Benn’s second-period shorthanded tally with one of their own. With Brandon Carlo in the box, Tim Schaller finished off Marchand’s feed on a 2-on-1 with a stellar shorthanded goal of his own and his 11th tally of the season to tie things up at 9:47 of the third.

That set up Pastrnak’s game-winner 10 minutes later, with Marchand again tallying the assist on a give and go to complete his three-point night and the Bruins’ third final 20 comeback in the last two months.

“It’s open season on Brad Marchand.”

Those words from Edwards came after Benn left his feet while delivering a high hit on Marchand in the third period that went uncalled.

Sure, Marchand has earned a reputation with his history of discipline handed out from the NHL Department of Player Safety. But Marchand has a reason to be upset of late as Benn’s hit was another example of how he hasn’t gotten the benefit of the doubt.

Marchand obviously skated the next shift and eventually helped cap off the third-period comeback. Whether the league reviews Benn’s hit is anyone’s guess, especially after Brayden Schenn’s high hit on David Krejci in Wednesday’s Bruins-Blues contest that resulted in no supplemental discipline for Schenn.

Rask keeps B’s afloat through 40 minutes

He hasn’t played his best hockey in his last 10 starts leading up to Friday’s 40-save effort, but the Bruins bailed Rask out more often than not with their nightly goal-scoring barrage. Rask allowed four or more goals in five of those 10 starts but went 7-2-1 in that span.

Advertisement

It didn’t take long for Rask to stay active against a Stars team fighting for their playoff life. Among Rask’s season-high 40 stops, 16 came in the opening 20 minutes and 14 came on Dallas’ four power play attempts, but the 2014 Vezina winner played like an elite goalie against Benn, Tyler Seguin, John Klingberg and company.

“I thought the last two periods we played some solid hockey, and we finally got rewarded with some goals,” Rask told reporters.

“You expect them to come out hard at home, especially since they’re a desperate team and they’re fighting for a playoff spot. And they did — and they got the lead — but we never panicked and we hung in there and finally got rewarded.”

Rask, indeed, put the Bruins in position to get rewarded with two points in arguably his best performance of his 2017-18 campaign.

Reinforcements coming?

The Bruins started their injury-riddled stretch without Bergeron (foot) on Feb. 27. McAvoy was the next to join with a sprained MCL. Then came Chara (upper-body), DeBrusk (upper-body), Nash (upper-body), Backes (knee laceration) and Krug (upper-body) within a short time span.

This makes the Bruins’ 9-2-2 run even more impressive. But would things have looked a tad different if the team was healthy within the last month?

While there’s no answer to that, a pair of the aforementioned injured Bruins are a step closer toward returning. Bergeron will meet the team in Minnesota and is a game-time decision — along with Krug — for Sunday’s matchup with the Wild.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Celtics rally in fourth to beat Trail Blazers 105-100 March 24, 2018 | 7:27 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Celtics' Kyrie Irving set for surgery on sore left knee March 24, 2018 | 7:25 AM
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) skates over to celebrate a goal with David Pastrnak, bottom, as Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) skates away from the celebration late in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday March 23, 2018. Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen, rear, lies on the ice. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Bruins
Pastrnak scores with 12 seconds left, Bruins edge Stars 3-2 March 23, 2018 | 11:41 PM
Instagram
NFL
Martellus Bennett is leaving football for 'the wondrous world of creativity' March 23, 2018 | 10:47 PM
MLB
Minor league baseball players to lose minimum wage protection March 23, 2018 | 6:13 PM
Geno Auriemma
College Sports
Is UConn's dominance good for women's basketball? March 23, 2018 | 5:43 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Steven Wright practices during baseball spring training, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Red Sox
Steven Wright suspended 15 games for domestic assault case March 23, 2018 | 4:44 PM
FILE - In this May 22, 2010, file photo, former St. Louis Cardinals baseball player Jack Clark smiles during a softball game against former Kansas City Royals players, in Kansas City, Mo. Jack Clark, who hit 340 home runs over an 18-year major league career, has filed for bankruptcy protection. Clark and his wife, Angela, filed a voluntary petition March 6 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis. Clark’s attorney, Al Watkins, said Friday, March 23, 2018, they owe more than $550,000 and have a combined annual income of about $120,000. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
MLB
Former Red Sox player Jack Clark files for bankruptcy protection March 23, 2018 | 3:58 PM
Houston, TX - 2/05/2017 - New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) poses for a selfie with his brother Michael Bennett who plays for the Seattle Seahawks while on the field for pre game warm ups. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Ben Volin, Topic: 06Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.1481249206.
NFL
A warrant has been issued for Michael Bennett's arrest March 23, 2018 | 3:36 PM
J.D. Martinez
MLB
What to expect from the 2018 MLB season March 23, 2018 | 3:06 PM
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, left, sit with teammates Jaylen Brown, center, and Marcus Smart during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Boston, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. All three starters are sidelined with injuries. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Kyrie Irving to undergo ‘minimally invasive’ knee procedure March 23, 2018 | 1:02 PM
Serge Ibaka, LeBron James
NBA
Latest billboard tells LeBron James 'there's no place like home' March 23, 2018 | 12:46 PM
Mike Vrabel
Sports Q
Who is the best free-agent signing in Patriots history? March 23, 2018 | 12:28 PM
Brock Holt Red Sox
Red Sox
Brock Holt: 'I feel like I’m deserving of a spot on the team' March 23, 2018 | 12:27 PM
Team owner Robert Kraft provided the New England Patriots team plane, shown here in a file photo, to fly the families of the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and some of the students who were injured and survived to the nation’s capital for Saturday’s March for Our Lives event, according to Patriots spokesman Stacey James.
Patriots
Parkland students and families flew to Washington, D.C., on the Patriots plane March 23, 2018 | 11:54 AM
Johnny Manziel
Patriots
Patriots among teams watching Johnny Manziel's audition March 23, 2018 | 11:07 AM
LaAdrian Waddle
Patriots
Patriots re-sign offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle March 23, 2018 | 9:03 AM
Mike Gorman
Celtics
Mike Gorman told Danny Ainge not to trade for Kevin Garnett March 23, 2018 | 8:47 AM
Tom Brady Matthew Slater Patriots
Patriots
Chad Finn: 4 superlatives from the Patriots' offseason so far March 23, 2018 | 8:17 AM
College Sports
The NCAA Tournament is coming to Boston. Here's a guide for the games. March 23, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Kings Hawks Sacramento police shooting
NBA
Kings owner addresses sparse crowd of fans after protesters block entrance to arena March 23, 2018 | 2:03 AM
New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo (9) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
NBA
Anthony Davis on Rajon Rondo's performance against the Lakers: 'He played out of his mind' March 23, 2018 | 12:39 AM
David Ortiz
Red Sox
David Ortiz says he doesn't think 'anyone else in the division' can compete with the Yankees March 22, 2018 | 4:14 PM
Detroit outfielder Torii Hunter flips into the Fenway Park bullpen leaping in vain for David Ortiz's grand slam home run as Boston Police officer Steve Horgan celebrates.
Sports News
#GOATMadness throwback: The 2013 heroics of Tom Brady and David Ortiz March 22, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Boston MA 12/15/17 Boston Celtics Kyrie Irving wearing his new shoe which will hit the stores tomorrow against the Utah Jazz during first quarter action at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
Celtics
What do the scribbles on Kyrie Irving's shoes mean? March 22, 2018 | 3:36 PM
John Farrell Red Sox
Red Sox
John Farrell has another new gig March 22, 2018 | 2:40 PM
Bruce Brown Jr. Miami
College Sports
Dorchester’s Bruce Brown declares for NBA draft March 22, 2018 | 2:23 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick smiled, and other moments from the Patriots' pro day tour March 22, 2018 | 12:36 PM
Jason Pierre-Paul
NFL
Giants trade Jason Pierre-Paul to Bucs for draft picks March 22, 2018 | 12:05 PM
From left: Jim Pallotta, Walter McCarty, and Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Celtics assistant Walter McCarty moving on to college coaching job March 22, 2018 | 11:36 AM