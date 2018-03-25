Brad Marchand’s overtime goal lifts Bruins past Wild

Tuukka Rask made 24 saves and David Pastrnak also scored.

Patrice Bergeron (37), Brad Marchand (63), and Torey Krug (47) celebrate Marchand's game-winning goal against the Wild on Sunday.
Patrice Bergeron (37), Brad Marchand (63), and Torey Krug (47) celebrate Marchand's game-winning goal against the Wild on Sunday. –Hannah Foslien / AP Photo
By
TYLER MASON
AP,
March 25, 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins over the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Sunday night.

Tuukka Rask made 24 saves and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 47-17-10.

Marchand got his second goal in two games and his third in a four-game span. His 33rd of the season was his eighth game-winner, tying a career high. Marchand also assisted on the first goal.

Boston appeared to score first when Noel Acciari found the back of the net early in the second period. However, the goal was waved off after officials reviewed it and ruled that Boston’s Riley Nash ran into goalie Alex Stalock.

Just over a minute later, the Bruins beat Stalock on one that counted. Pastrnak notched his 30th of the season — and second in two games — when his one-timer on a feed from Patrice Bergeron sailed past Stalock.

Bergeron’s assist came in his first game back after missing a month with a fractured foot. The center last played on Feb. 25.

Minnesota thought it had the tying goal later in the second, but a whistle sounded before Jason Zucker poked the puck past Rask. A review determined the play was blown dead before the goal.

Rask had a number of key saves in the first two periods, including a stop of Zach Parise on a short-handed chance and on a backhand shot by Marcus Foligno to preserve the one-goal lead.

The Wild broke through midway through the third. Captain Mikko Koivu scored his 14th goal when he collected a rebound from Matt Dumba’s shot and tucked it between Rask and the post. It was Koivu’s second goal in a 10-game stretch.

Minnesota has earned a point in five straight games.

Stalock got the start in net after Devan Dubnyk started Saturday’s win against Nashville. Stalock made 26 saves and fell to 10-11-2.

NOTES: Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hockey team from Parkland, Florida, were in attendance and did the “Let’s Play Hockey” introduction. They were in town for the USA Hockey National Championship High School tournament. … Several players from the gold medal-winning U.S. women’s hockey team took part in a ceremonial puck drop.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Wild: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey
