Jordan Greenway leaves BU to sign with Minnesota Wild

Jordan Greenway will be lacing up his skates in Minnesota, but perhaps not in the manner Boston University hockey fans were hoping.

One day after Greenway and his Terriers teammates were denied a trip to St. Paul, Minn., to play in the Frozen Four, the Minnesota Wild announced that they had signed Greenway to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 226-pound forward had 13 goals and 22 assists as BU surged in the second half of the season to win the Hockey East conference tournament and reach the second round of the NCAA tournament before bowing to Michigan, 6-3.

The Wild’s second-round pick in 2015, Greenway, 21, also played for Team USA in PyeongChang and certainly looked like he was ready for the NHL with his physical play in the 2018 Olympics.

