David Backes is Bruins’ nominee for Masterton Trophy

WINNIPEG – There’s a price to be paid for all NHL awards and no one can question David Backes’ bonafides as the Boston nominee for this season’s Masterton Trophy.

Sidelined by a deep gash to his right thigh on March 17, the veteran Bruins’ winger earlier this season also required colon surgery to clear up complications from a nasty case of diverticulitis. The season, his 12th in the NHL, hasn’t been an outright nightmare, but it has been a test of his physical and psychological resolve.

The Masterton Trophy is presented to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey. Bill Masterton, who was born here in Winnipeg and played at the University of Denver, remains the only NHLer to die from injuries suffered in a game, while playing for the Minnesota North Stars as a 29-year-old rookie in 1968-69.