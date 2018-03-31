Riley Nash and Brandon Carlo leave game with injuries

Riley Nash took a Torey Krug shot to the right ear and didn’t return. Brandon Carlo was last seen exiting the ice on a stretcher after falling on his left leg. Neither traveled to Philadelphia after Saturday’s 5-1 win.

“Tough luck for Nasher and Carlo, obviously,’’ said coach Bruce Cassidy. “Not what you want right now. But we’ll see how they are.’’

Nash was on the wrong end of Krug’s second-period wrister. Nash dropped to the ice at 2:47 of the second period. He skated off the ice with help from trainer Don DelNegro while holding a bandage to his bleeding right ear. The valuable third-line center, who filled in on the top unit after Patrice Bergeron broke his right foot, played just 6:24.