Brad Marchand fined for cross-checking Flyers’ Andrew MacDonald

TAMPA — The oft-suspended Brad Marchand won’t have to sit out the Bruins’ home game Tuesday night against the Lightning, but the irascible left winger will show up $5,000 lighter in the wallet, fined that amount Monday for his cross-check Sunday to the Flyers’ Andrew MacDonald.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine at approximately 10 a.m. Monday, less than 24 hours after the Bruins lost to the Flyers, 4-3, in overtime in Philly.

Marchand, the club’s top scorer with 84 points, was suspended for five games just prior to his NHL All-Star Game appearance for drilling New Jersey forward Marcus Johansson in the head with a flying elbow Jan. 23. Marchand now has ceded $375,475.60 in pay this season. Since returning Feb. 7, Marchand has been on a tear, delivering a line of 13-21—34 in 26 games.

