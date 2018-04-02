Bruins provide no further update on Brandon Carlo

Brandon Carlo
St. Louis' Dmitrij Jaskin is checked by Boston's Brandon Carlo during the second period. –AP
By
April 2, 2018

TAMPA — The Bruins enjoyed a day off here on Monday, and provided no update on the status of their many injured charges, including Brandon Carlo. The sophomore defenseman exited Saturday’s matinee against Florida on a stretcher, his left leg buckling in an awkward tumble along the boards.

Media speculation late Saturday night was that Carlo sustained a fractured fibula (lower leg), but coach Bruce Cassidy only would say Sunday that swelling in the leg prevented a final diagnosis. In cases when the fibula is fractured near the ankle, surgery is often recommended, with surgeons typically preferring not to operate until swelling in the area has diminished.

Cassidy also said over the weekend that it’s possible that defenseman Charlie McAvoy, felled by a wrenched knee March 3 vs. Montreal, might return to the lineup on Tuesday. Versatile forward Riley Nash missed Sunday’s game in Philadelphia, also exiting the lineup on Saturday when a puck clipped him around the ear, necessitating a 40-stich repair.

