Lightning beat Bruins, 4-0; teams tied for division lead

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves, Braydon Coburn and Ryan Callahan both had two assists during a three-goal second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Boston 4-0 Tuesday night to move into a tie for the Atlantic Division lead with the Bruins.

Brayden Point, Victor Hedman, Chris Kunitz and J.T. Miller scored for the Lightning, who had lost four of five.

Tampa Bay played without star center Steven Stamkos, who left Sunday’s game against Nashville in the second period with a lower-body injury. It hasn’t been announced if Stamkos will play in either of the Lightning’s final two regular-season games.

Tuukka Rask stopped 32 shots for the Bruins, who had gone 5-0-4 over their previous nine games. Boston has three regular-season games left.

Vasilevskiy stopped a breakaway shot by David Pastrnak in the second, a period that saw Point, Hedman and Kunitz all have goals as the Lightning took a 3-0 lead. Tampa Bay has outscored its opponents 109-72 during the second this season.

It was Vasilevskiy’s eighth shutout this season and first win (1-4-1) in six games against Boston.

Miller scored during a 2-on-1 break early in the third.

Boston won three of four in the season series.

NOTES: Bruins D Brandon Carlo, hurt in Saturday’s game against Florida, will have surgery this week for a fractured left ankle. Recovery time is three to four months. … Boston D Charlie McAvoy returned after sitting out 15 games because of a strained left knee. … Bruins LW Rick Nash (upper-body injury) skated in Boston. … Boston C Tommy Wingels, slashed on the hand in Sunday’s game at Philadelphia, didn’t play. … Tampa Bay D Anton Stralman played in his 700th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Complete their road season Thursday night at Florida. Boston closes the regular season at home Sunday with the Panthers.

Lightning: Wrap up the home schedule Friday night against Buffalo.

