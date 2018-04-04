The Bruins playoff picture remains completely out of focus

The Bruins entered Tuesday night’s game with the Tampa Bay Lightning knowing that a win would clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

It did not work out as the Bruins lost, 4-0, at Tampa. The teams are now tied with 110 points, although the Bruins have a game in hand. It’s possible now that the Bruins will not know their playoff opponent until Sunday night after they play their final game of the regular season.

The Bruins could clinch first by registering five of the possible six points in their final three games. They play at the Panthers Thursday night, then host Ottawa on Saturday and the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Tampa closes out by hosting Buffalo on Friday before traveling to face Carolina Saturday night.

The winner in the East will face the weakest of the two wild-card seeds, while the runner-up will open the postseason at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Bruins will open the playoffs, Thursday, April 12 at the Garden. The opponent is up in the air. It could be Toronto. Or it could be one of the wild cards, with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Philadelphia Flyers, the New Jersey Devils, and the Panthers all in the mix.

