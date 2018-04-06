4 things we learned from the Bruins’ 3-2 loss to the Panthers

Mark Pysyk, Jake DeBrusk
Florida Panthers' Mark Pysyk skates with the puck as Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk, left, falls back. –AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
By
Bob Snow
10:02 AM

COMMENTARY

Tonight’s game has purpose to Florida – and the Bruins,” NESN analyst Billy Jaffe said pregame about Thursday’s final road game against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center. The Panthers, 12-2-0 in their last 14 at home, were four points behind Philadelphia and facing playoff elimination.

For Boston, Thursday marked Game No. 80. The Bruins entered the night even with Tampa Bay after Tuesday’s 4-0 loss. A win would put the B’s back above the Lightning and in total control for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

But it was not meant to be.

Advertisement

Here’s what we learned as Bruce Cassidy’s team extended their losing streak to three for the first time since mid-November in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Bruins respond to Florida’s 2-0 start

The last time Boston visited Florida on March 15, the Panthers handed the Bruins their second shutout of the season, 3-0. One major reason was the play of the Panthers’ first line.

“Tic, tac, goal,” NESN’s Jack Edwards bellowed 7:36 into the game on a perfect tip-in by the Panther’s leading scorer, Aleksander Barkov. Former Bruin Frank Vatrano scored his 6th of season and 4th with Florida 1:52 later to put his team up, 2-0.

The Bruins’ power play, with six goals in their last five, games made that seven in six when Ryan Donato jumped on a loose puck at 15:19 for his 5th, with both Brad Marchand and Torey Krug assisting for career highs of 51 and 44, respectively. It was Marchand’s 600th NHL game.

Then the Bruins picked up the intensity.

At 2:11, Danton Heinen fired a short-side wrister past Roberto Luongo, with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci assisting for the only goal of the period.

“He seems to have broken through that rookie wall,” NESN’s Jack Edwards said after Heinen’s 15thof the season.

Florida wanted it more in a must-win situation

Advertisement

“It’s an elimination game for Florida,” Edwards said midway in the final 20 after announcing a Flyers’ win over Carolina. “ Florida must get two points.”

Jared McCann tipped his ninth goal of the season home at 14:23 for a 3-2 Panthers lead. In a frantic finish, Rask held serve on a Nick Bjugstad clean breakaway with five minutes left; ditto on Vincent Trocheck 30 seconds later. And Luongo survived the Bruins’ 6-on-5 with Rask out in the final two minutes.

“I thought they were better on the puck,” Cassidy told NESN’s Edwards and Brickley after. “We had our moments to get back in the game; we always do. But it’s about formula. When you get behind as we have in all three games this road trip, we got one point. It’s a bad formula in this league to expect to play from behind and get points.”

History in each net – and on Florida D

Roberto Luongo started his 1,000th regular-season game Thursday for Florida, the third goaltender in NHL history to reach that mark. Only Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy started more. Luongo was in goal for seven more in the post season for Vancouver in 2011 when the B’s bested him and the Canucks, 4 games to 3, for the Stanley Cup.

At the other end was Tuukka Rask, who has a 1.46 GAA and a 21-3-1 career record against Florida – his best against any team in the NHL. Thursday marked Rask’s 52nd start, which will hopefully keep him ready for a hopeful long playoff run. His 4-1-0 record and 2.00 GAA in his last five starts blemished with that Tuesday loss.

Advertisement

“Tuukka gave us a chance to win,” Cassidy told NESN about his goaltender’s 32 stops on 35 shots.

A side note to some informal NHL history is Massachusetts native and Florida defenseman Keith Yandle, who played his 714th consecutive game – longest in the NHL. That’s the equivalent of some 8 1/2 consecutive seasons without missing a game.

Playoff scenarios

Each team has two games left. For Florida, it means two must-wins and a Philadelphia loss in regulation of their final game to take the final Wild Card spot.

Tampa regains the top spot in the conference with games remaining against the Sabres and Hurricanes. If they win both of their remaining games in regulation or overtime, they end with more “ROW’s” – regulation and overtime wins being the first playoff tiebreaker — than Boston, regardless of the Bruins’ outcomes against Ottawa and Florida

“We’re playing against hungry teams every night,” Cassidy said postgame. “Their will to win is tremendous right now. We need to match that.”

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Julian Edelman New England Patriots
NFL
Julian Edelman to Instagrammer who potentially helped prevent a school shooting: 'We appreciate you' April 6, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Chris Long
Patriots
Chris Long says Patriots fans are used to a 'perpetual winning championship machine' April 6, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Boston Marathon spectators
Boston Marathon
Reader callout: Do you live along the Boston Marathon route? April 6, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Jon Lester is not scheduled to face the Red Sox at Fenway April 28-30.
MLB
Jon Lester successfully picked off a runner using his unorthodox new move April 6, 2018 | 12:13 AM
MLB
Tim Tebow homers on first pitch in Double-A debut April 5, 2018 | 10:39 PM
Roberto Luongo
Bruins
Bruins fall to Florida Panthers, 3-2 April 5, 2018 | 10:33 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Jordan Matthews #87 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball during the first quarter of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders on October 29, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Patriots
Patriots have reportedly signed another receiver April 5, 2018 | 8:57 PM
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 04: Tony Finau of the United States falls after rolling his ankle while celebrating his hole-in-one on the seventh hole during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Golf
The golfer who sprained his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one is in second after Round 1 of the Masters April 5, 2018 | 8:21 PM
Gabe Kapler Philadelphia Phillies
MLB
Gabe Kapler's rocky start as Phillies manager continues April 5, 2018 | 6:41 PM
Sox players ran after Hanley Ramirez after he drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 12th inning in Boston's home opener.
Red Sox
6 in a row; Sox rally past Rays to win their home opener April 5, 2018 | 6:24 PM
Conor McGregor MMA
Sports News
Conor McGregor to be investigated for backstage ruckus ahead of UFC 223 April 5, 2018 | 5:35 PM
James Paxton Seattle Mariners
MLB
A bald eagle landed on a Mariners pitcher's shoulder April 5, 2018 | 5:33 PM
David Ortiz Aly Raisman
Red Sox
David Ortiz tells Fenway Park: 'This is her city, too' April 5, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Brandin Cooks
Patriots
Rams say they’ve had their eye on Brandin Cooks for a while April 5, 2018 | 3:03 PM
First pitch Fenway Park
Red Sox
7 Winter Olympians threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park April 5, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Kyrie Irving speaks out following season-ending knee infection April 5, 2018 | 2:25 PM
Tyronn Lue
NBA
Tyronn Lue returns to coach Cavs with new perspective after health scare April 5, 2018 | 2:02 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Read the Celtics' statement on Kyrie Irving's injury April 5, 2018 | 1:51 PM
Malcolm Butler New England Patriots
Patriots
Josh Norman on Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl benching: 'Who is Eric Rowe?' April 5, 2018 | 1:29 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Second knee procedure will sideline Kyrie Irving for playoffs April 5, 2018 | 1:06 PM
Troy Niklas
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots tight end Troy Niklas April 5, 2018 | 12:25 PM
Dirk Nowitzki
NBA
Dirk Nowitzki has season-ending ankle surgery April 5, 2018 | 12:20 PM
Police officers and emergency workers examine the scene of the accident scene Thursday morning, April 5, 2018, after a tour bus heading to the Masters golf tournament overturned along Interstate 20 near Augusta, Ga. Authorities say at least a dozen people were injured and the bus driver Steven Hoppenbrouwer was charged with DUI. (Joe Hotchkiss/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Golf
Masters golf fans hurt when bus overturns on interstate April 5, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods’s return to the Masters will register in ratings April 5, 2018 | 11:39 AM
Entertainment
WWE's 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant killed crossing street April 5, 2018 | 11:02 AM
Golf
Matt Parziale 9-over in his first round at the Masters April 5, 2018 | 10:39 AM
Fenway Park Opening Day
Red Sox
Live updates from the first Fenway Park game of the season April 5, 2018 | 10:39 AM
In this Thursday, March 15, 2018, photo, marathon runner John Young, of Salem, Mass., makes his way along a training route in Salem. Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlons. While most marathoners take about 35,000 steps to reach the finish line, Young uses about 80,000. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Marathon
Most marathoners take 35,000 steps to reach the finish line. John Young needs 80,000. April 5, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Bruins
The Bruins are hiring: Here’s what it takes to be Blades April 5, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Rays series April 5, 2018 | 9:09 AM