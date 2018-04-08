Here’s the Bruins’ first-round playoff schedule against Maple Leafs

The Bruins will open the first round of the playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at TD Garden, by virtue of the loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday night that closed out the regular season.

The Bruins could have earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference and first-round matchup with the New Jersey Devils with a win Sunday. But the 4-2 loss gave the top seed to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here is the Bruins’ first-round schedule:

vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Thursday, April 12, 7 p.m., at TD Garden

Saturday, April 14, 8 p.m., at TD Garden

Monday, April 16, 7 p.m. at Air Canada Centre

Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m., at Air Canada Centre

*Saturday, April 21, TBD, at TD Garden

*Monday, April 23, TBD, at Air Canada Centre

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD, at TD Garden

*if necessary