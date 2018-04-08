Panthers spoil Bruins’ bid for top seed in East

Boston will host the Maple Leafs in the first round beginning Thursday night.

Evgenii Dadonov of the Panthers checks Jake DeBrusk of the Bruins into the boards during the third period at TD Garden on Sunday. The Panthers defeated the Bruins, 4-2.
Evgenii Dadonov of the Panthers checks Jake DeBrusk of the Bruins into the boards during the third period at TD Garden on Sunday. The Panthers defeated the Bruins, 4-2. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)
AP,
April 8, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Roberto Luongo came off the bench to shut down Boston in the third period, and the Florida Panthers dashed the Bruins’ hopes of getting the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 4-2 win Sunday night.

The Bruins trailed Tampa Bay by a point heading into the regular-season finale but couldn’t top a Panthers team that was eliminated from postseason contention Saturday.

Boston will host the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round beginning Thursday night. The Leafs were 3-1 against the Bruins in the regular season.

Florida starter James Reimer left in the third with an injury, and Luongo came in and stopped eight shots over the last 8:07. The pair combined to make 41 saves.

Advertisement

Henrik Borgstrom, Frank Vatrano, Maxim Mamin and Evgenii Dadonov scored for Florida.

David Backes and David Pastrnak had a goal each for Boston, with Pastrnak cutting it to 3-2 shortly before Reimer was hurt. Tuukka Rask made 22 saves.

After beating the Bruins for the second time in three games, Florida is headed home despite an impressive 25-8-2 run to end the season, including winning their last five.

Trailing 3-1 heading into the third, Boston made a furious surge, outshooting Florida 26-6 but only scoring once.

Pastrnak scored a power-play goal at 9:54 of the third. Pastrnak led the Bruins with 35 goals and had a career-high 80 points.

Dadonov put the game away when he scored an insurance goal with 1:49 remaining.

Boston had been unbeaten in regulation over its last 11 home games and had beaten Florida in 12 of 13 overall.

Boston lost in the first round last year to Ottawa in six games after failing to make the playoffs the two previous seasons.

NOTES: Brad Marchand failed to score in the Bruins’ final six games, and David Krejci has one goal in 16 games. … Borgstrom scored his first career goal. … Florida D Keith Yandle tied his career high with his 48th assist.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey NHL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
In this Wednesday, April 4, 2018, photo Amelia Gapin works out in early morning fog while preparing to run the Boston Marathon during a jog at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, N.J. Boston Marathon organizers say transgender runners can qualify for the race using the gender they identify with. Gapin, a transgender woman from New Jersey, says running Boston this year will be a victory lap for what she has accomplished. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Boston Marathon
Boston, other marathons say trans women can compete as women April 8, 2018 | 10:08 PM
Patrick Reed won the Masters on Sunday.
Golf
Patrick Reed wins the Masters, holding off Rickie Fowler April 8, 2018 | 6:46 PM
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton's tenure as a Yankee is off to a rocky start April 8, 2018 | 6:11 PM
Mookie Betts is walking on air as he scores Boston's sixth run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a double by teammate Andrew Benintendi. The run made it 8-7 Red Sox, which was the final score.
Red Sox
Red Sox rally past Rays for 8th straight win April 8, 2018 | 5:43 PM
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts exits game with ankle injury April 8, 2018 | 4:19 PM
Greg Monroe (left) and Tyler Dorsey battle for the ball during the second quarter on Sunday.
Celtics
Celtics rest key players down the stretch in loss to Hawks April 8, 2018 | 3:41 PM
Jim Lozier.
Boston Marathon
This 39-year-old father of 3 is running Boston after surviving cancer April 8, 2018 | 2:22 PM
Alyson Cannone.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Alyson Cannone is running Boston in memory of Adam Cotugno April 8, 2018 | 2:05 PM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Bristol Whitcher is running Boston in memory of her grandparents April 8, 2018 | 1:45 PM
Malinda Ann Hill.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Malinda Ann Hill is running Boston for Alex's Lemonade Stand April 8, 2018 | 1:35 PM
Amanda Crowe.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Amanda Crowe is running Boston for 2 big reasons April 8, 2018 | 1:18 PM
Boston Marathon
Tim O'Brien lost his wife to suicide. He's running Boston for The Children's Room. April 8, 2018 | 12:32 PM
Brendan Good.
Boston Marathon
'Brendan runs because he refuses to be defined by his condition' April 8, 2018 | 12:11 PM
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) and Anton Khudobin (35), of Kazakhstan, celebrate after defeating the Ottawa Senators 5-2 during an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-2 win over the Senators April 8, 2018 | 10:46 AM
Cousins Carina Franco and Sophia Franco huddled together to endure the cold during the Boston Red Sox home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
MLB
Just Chillin': Players, fans and dogs bundle up at MLB parks April 8, 2018 | 8:22 AM
05/24/2015 BOSTON, MA Participants ran along Seaport Blvd. during the annual Run To Remember (cq). (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Boston Marathon
10 spring races for runners of every ability April 8, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Bruins center Noel Acciari breaks loose for a third-period goal and the 4-2 lead. The Bruins went on to beat the Senators 5-2 on Saturday.
Bruins
Five different players score as Bruins blitz Senators April 7, 2018 | 10:15 PM
Nicholas Funk.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Nicholas Funk is running Boston for the Museum of Science April 7, 2018 | 6:28 PM
Catherine Macaluso.
Boston Marathon
Catherine Macaluso was 13, the oldest of 6 kids, when her mom died. She's running Boston for her. April 7, 2018 | 6:02 PM
Boston Marathon
Di Langguth needs a new liver. Colleen Farrell is running Boston for her. April 7, 2018 | 5:19 PM
Jessica Burke with daughter Ellie.
Boston Marathon
Sarah Hasenauer's friend was diagnosed with cancer after becoming a mom. She's running Boston for her. April 7, 2018 | 4:51 PM
Boston Marathon
Micaela Connelly lost her father and uncle to suicide. She's running Boston to honor them. April 7, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Xander Bogaerts watches his grand slam during the second inning against the Rays at Fenway Park on Saturday.
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts' slam, 6 RBIs carries Red Sox past Rays April 7, 2018 | 4:04 PM
A memorial at the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena is shown in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Royal Canadian Mounted Police say 14 people are dead and others injured Friday after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan. Police say there were 28 people including the driver on board the Humboldt Broncos bus when the crash occurred at around 5 p.m. on Highway 35 north of Tisdale. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sports News
Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide April 7, 2018 | 12:25 PM
Julie Farrugia.
Boston Marathon
'For me, running doesn’t just make me feel more alive, it saves my life' April 7, 2018 | 11:33 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
NBA
The NBA playoff matchups are anything but set in stone April 7, 2018 | 1:03 AM
Greg Monroe
Celtics
Greg Monroe's triple-double lifts Celtics over Bulls 111-104 April 6, 2018 | 11:10 PM
Adam Gaudette Northeastern
College Sports
Northeastern forward Adam Gaudette wins Hobey Baker Award April 6, 2018 | 7:44 PM
Michael Chavis Red Sox
Red Sox
Top Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis suspended 80 games April 6, 2018 | 6:47 PM
Kyle Lowry Terry Rozier Celtics Raptors
NBA
LeBron James isn't concerned about seeding for the NBA playoffs April 6, 2018 | 4:18 PM