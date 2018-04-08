4 takeaways from the Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Senators

Boston's win sets up Game 82 for the Eastern Conference title.

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) and Anton Khudobin (35), of Kazakhstan, celebrate after defeating the Ottawa Senators 5-2 during an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston's Brad Marchand and Anton Khudobin celebrate after defeating the Ottawa Senators 5-2. –AP
By
Bob Snow
10:46 AM

COMMENTARY

The last three seasons for the Boston Bruins were nail-biting affairs into the first week of April – must-wins to make the playoffs. While there’s no doubt about their playoff status this season, Saturday’s game against Ottawa (No. 81 on the season) took on a unique nail-nibbling mode – a must-win and a must-lose scenario — with scoreboard watching from fans.

Still within striking distance for best record in the Eastern Conference, a Bruins win in regulation or overtime combined with a Tampa Bay loss in regulation or overtime at Carolina set up a Sunday showdown with the Florida Panthers for two points and top dog in the conference.

Advertisement

Here’s what we learned as Tampa Bay lost in OT and Boston exploded for three goals in the second period and a 5-2 win to set up Sunday’s opportunity to win the Eastern Conference with a victory of any sort.

“We’re in a position to take it,” Bruce Cassidy said about the stakes Sunday night, “and that’s a credit to the guys.”

Second-period outburst keys win

Ryan Dzingel zinged a wrist shot past Anton Khudobin at 12:31 of the fist period to move the scoreboard watchers closer to the edge of their seats.

“Just about playing the right way and getting out there and getting it done,” Cassidy said about the team’s conversation after the first period. “We generally find our legs. That’s the good news. I didn’t like our start.”

A Bruins power play at 8:07 of second period, however, opened the floodgates to a 3-1 lead. Just five seconds later, David Pastrnak launched a left-dot bullet past Taylor – with Patrice Bergeron and Torey Krug assisting. Fifty-one seconds later, Tommy Wingels coerced a rolling puck over the line, unassisted. Then Danton Heinen, on a 2-on-1 with Ryan Donato, fired a left-wing laser to twine at 17:44, assisted by Brian Gionta and Adam McQuaid.

Advertisement

“First period was too many breakdowns for our liking,”  Bergeron said. “We weren’t really taking care of the puck offensively.”

It would be Dzingel again taking the puck from the blue line to the Khudobin’s doorstep before backhanding it home at 7:07 of the final frame. Noel Acciari, however would go in alone from center ice at 18:09 and deke Taylor five-hole for the insurance goal, with Zdeno Chara and Tim Schaller assisting. David Backes would add an open-netter at 19:17 with Heinen assisting.

“I thought that Acciari line did a real good job,” Cassidy said. “It was a good game for them. Right type of hockey for them to excel, and they did.

“Guys feel like, well, the goalie just picked me up,” he said about Khudobin shutting the door. “I’m going to go out there and score some goals for him, and that’s just how it works.”

Unique goaltending tandem

Cassidy’s goaltending plan into the last two games was simple: play Russian born Anton Khudobin Saturday to rest Tuukka Rask for the playoffs. If Tampa Bay loses, come back with Rask Sunday. Khudobin was 5-0-1 with a 1.81 GAA in six career games against the Senators.

“You’re pretty much battling the whole year to make the playoffs,” Khudobin said about the importance of keeping his undefeated streak intact against Ottawa, “and game 82 matters and it’s really interesting.”

In Ottawa’s 24 square feet was Daniel Taylor, a Plymouth, England, native, making his NHL debut after three years in Russia’s KHL. The Brit held serve for the first 20 minutes.

Sunday night’s scenario

Advertisement

“Tuukka goes tomorrow,” Cassidy said about playing for all the regular-season marbles.

 A win Sunday brings New Jersey in the first round; a loss draws Toronto. Simple as that.

“It’s definitely all about tomorrow playing the right way and feeling good about our game,” Bergeron said.

“Well, there’s pressure, obviously, to win,” Cassidy said about what comes in 24 hours. “You want that No. 1 seed, but when you have pressure, and you have expectation, what does that tell you? It means you’re good, so you’ve got to be able to handle it.”

Saturday night’s awards

The Bruins announced their regular-season award winners before the game.

Kevan Miller was named the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award (exceptional hustle and determination, chosen by the “Gallery Gods”); Brad Marchand was named the winner of the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy (outstanding performance during home games, determined by the Boston Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association); Tim Schaller was selected for the John P. Bucyk Award (greatest off-ice charitable contributions, chosen by Bucyk); and Tuukka Rask (First Star), Brad Marchand (Second Star) and Patrice Bergeron (Third Star) were named the Bruins’ Three Stars (top performers at home games over the course of the season, chosen by 98.5 The Sports Hub). Steve Babineau was also recognized for finishing his 40th year as Bruins team photographer.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Cousins Carina Franco and Sophia Franco huddled together to endure the cold during the Boston Red Sox home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
MLB
Just Chillin': Players, fans and dogs bundle up at MLB parks April 8, 2018 | 8:22 AM
05/24/2015 BOSTON, MA Participants ran along Seaport Blvd. during the annual Run To Remember (cq). (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Boston Marathon
10 spring races for runners of every ability April 8, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Bruins center Noel Acciari breaks loose for a third-period goal and the 4-2 lead. The Bruins went on to beat the Senators 5-2 on Saturday.
Bruins
Five different players score as Bruins blitz Senators April 7, 2018 | 10:15 PM
Nicholas Funk.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Nicholas Funk is running Boston for the Museum of Science April 7, 2018 | 6:28 PM
Catherine Macaluso.
Boston Marathon
Catherine Macaluso was 13 when her mom died. She's running Boston for her. April 7, 2018 | 6:02 PM
Boston Marathon
Di Langguth needs a new liver. Colleen Farrell is running Boston for her. April 7, 2018 | 5:19 PM
Jessica Burke with daughter Ellie.
Boston Marathon
Sarah Hasenauer's friend was diagnosed with cancer after becoming a mom. She's running Boston for her. April 7, 2018 | 4:51 PM
Boston Marathon
Micaela Connelly lost her father and uncle to suicide. She's running Boston to honor them. April 7, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Xander Bogaerts watches his grand slam during the second inning against the Rays at Fenway Park on Saturday.
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts' slam, 6 RBIs carries Red Sox past Rays April 7, 2018 | 4:04 PM
A memorial at the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena is shown in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Royal Canadian Mounted Police say 14 people are dead and others injured Friday after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan. Police say there were 28 people including the driver on board the Humboldt Broncos bus when the crash occurred at around 5 p.m. on Highway 35 north of Tisdale. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sports News
Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide April 7, 2018 | 12:25 PM
Julie Farrugia.
Boston Marathon
'For me, running doesn’t just make me feel more alive, it saves my life' April 7, 2018 | 11:33 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
NBA
The NBA playoff matchups are anything but set in stone April 7, 2018 | 1:03 AM
Greg Monroe
Celtics
Greg Monroe's triple-double lifts Celtics over Bulls 111-104 April 6, 2018 | 11:10 PM
Adam Gaudette Northeastern
College Sports
Northeastern forward Adam Gaudette wins Hobey Baker Award April 6, 2018 | 7:44 PM
Michael Chavis Red Sox
Red Sox
Top Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis suspended 80 games April 6, 2018 | 6:47 PM
Kyle Lowry Terry Rozier Celtics Raptors
NBA
LeBron James isn't concerned about seeding for the NBA playoffs April 6, 2018 | 4:18 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
What we learned from Sports Illustrated's feature on Zdeno Chara's obsession with excellence April 6, 2018 | 3:47 PM
Marcus Morris Celtics
Sports Q
How far do you think the Celtics will go? April 6, 2018 | 3:30 PM
Runners at the start of the Boston Marathon from Hopkinton, MA. on April. 17, 2017.
Boston Marathon
Double Boston: The marathon so nice they run it twice April 6, 2018 | 3:15 PM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Celtics
Gordon Hayward's dog to have ACL surgery April 6, 2018 | 3:13 PM
Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
Red Sox
This Hanley Ramirez is just what the Red Sox needed April 6, 2018 | 2:56 PM
Ever wondered why a unicorn is the symbol of the Boston Marathon?
Boston Marathon
Here’s why a unicorn is the symbol of the Boston Marathon April 6, 2018 | 2:17 PM
The Adidas Adizero Boston 7 W.
Boston Marathon
6 pairs of 2018 Boston Marathon sneakers April 6, 2018 | 2:09 PM
Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward in US Olympic basketball team pool April 6, 2018 | 1:10 PM
Luke Bowanko
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots lineman Luke Bowanko April 6, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Julian Edelman Danny Amendola
Patriots
Mailbag: Here's our look at the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart April 6, 2018 | 10:29 AM
Mark Pysyk, Jake DeBrusk
Bruins
4 things we learned from the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Panthers April 6, 2018 | 10:02 AM
Julian Edelman New England Patriots
NFL
'Keep on going over all the comments. You're like the comment police, bro.' April 6, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Chris Long
Patriots
Chris Long says Patriots fans are used to a 'perpetual winning championship machine' April 6, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Boston Marathon spectators
Boston Marathon
Reader callout: Do you live along the Boston Marathon route? April 6, 2018 | 8:00 AM