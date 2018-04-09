Watch the Bruins’ ceremony honoring Rene Rancourt in his final regular season game

The Bruins presented Rene Rancourt with a microphone to match his pipes.

Rancourt is retiring after 42 years as the Bruins’ anthem singer, and the team honored him with a ceremony before Sunday’s game against the Florida Panthers. The team presented Rancourt with a golden microphone and a framed Bruins jersey autographed by the players.

“For the past 42 years, Rene Rancourt has been a hometown staple at Boston Bruins games welcoming fans with his operatic renditions of ‘O Canada’ and ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ and, of course, his signature fist pumps,” the public address announcer said.

The TD Garden fans gave Rancourt a standing ovation before he sang the anthem from beside the Bruins bench, where he first sang in 1976 at the old Boston Garden. After a few fist pumps, Rancourt dropped the ceremonial puck between Zdeno Chara and the Panthers’ Derek MacKenzie.

Congratulations to Rene Rancourt on his retirement after 42 years as the #NHLBruins anthem singer! 🎥 Watch last night's ceremony honoring the Garden Legend during his final regular season game: pic.twitter.com/IDLOaI9ieB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 9, 2018