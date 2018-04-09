Marc Savard responded to a writer who criticized how he handled the end of his Bruins career

Marc Savard Boston Bruins
March 2010: Marc Savard addresses the media in his first public appearance since suffering a concussion. –Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin
By
12:02 PM

Former Boston Bruins center Marc Savard has spoken out against the Toronto Sun’s Steve Simmons for the writer’s contentious comments in a recently published story.

“Marc Savard basically disappeared when his career ended in Boston,” Simmons wrote. “Media called. Nobody answered. Now suddenly Savard is a media guy. My advice: If he calls, don’t answer.”

Savard — who played five seasons in Boston — said the remarks hit home because they targeted a particularly difficult period of his career. During his final two seasons with the Bruins, the Ottawa native suffered two life altering concussions over the course of ten months. After the second incident, he never returned to the ice for an NHL game and retired from the game seven years later.

Marc Savard concussions
Marc Savard lies on the ice after being hit by by Pittsburgh forward Matt Cooke in the third period, Sunday, March 7, 2010. Savard was taken from the ice on a stretcher. —Keith Srakocic/AP
Advertisement

“I spent many years dealing with some serious mental health issues and post-concussion symptoms,” Savard wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I did not withdraw myself from hockey or the hockey world by choice. I was not in a good place! I needed those years to heal.”

“Thankfully, I was able to make a full recovery with the support I received from my family, friends, advisors, and medical professionals,” he continued. “Today I feel happy, healthy, and very lucky! I am grateful for the opportunities I have been given lately to raise awareness for mental health issues and concussions as well as to give back to the game I love, the great game of hockey.”

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
04-20-2015: Newton, MA: Back of the pack runners use a variety of ways to cover up against the rain as they climb Heartbreak Hill in Newton, Mass. during the Boston Marathon April 20, 2015. Photo/John Blanding, Boston Globe staff story/, Sports ( )
Boston Marathon
'I think it’s highly unlikely we are going to have a sunny, pleasant' Marathon Monday April 9, 2018 | 10:50 AM
Odell Beckham Jr. Giants
NFL
Giants open OTAs with Odell Beckham Jr. in the building April 9, 2018 | 10:38 AM
Orleans Darkwa New York Giants
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly hosting another free agent April 9, 2018 | 10:25 AM
Torey Lovullo
Red Sox
Former Red Sox bench coach Torey Lovullo sparked a bench-clearing incident April 9, 2018 | 8:52 AM
Matt Cassel
NFL
Lions sign Matt Cassel April 9, 2018 | 8:47 AM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
4 takeaways from the B's failure to clinch first place in the East April 9, 2018 | 8:12 AM
Humboldt Broncos deaths
Sports News
These are the 15 lives lost in the fatal collision involving a Canadian junior hockey team April 9, 2018 | 1:46 AM
Evgenii Dadonov of the Panthers checks Jake DeBrusk of the Bruins into the boards during the third period at TD Garden on Sunday. The Panthers defeated the Bruins, 4-2.
Bruins
Panthers spoil Bruins' bid for top seed in East April 8, 2018 | 10:39 PM
In this Wednesday, April 4, 2018, photo Amelia Gapin works out in early morning fog while preparing to run the Boston Marathon during a jog at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, N.J. Boston Marathon organizers say transgender runners can qualify for the race using the gender they identify with. Gapin, a transgender woman from New Jersey, says running Boston this year will be a victory lap for what she has accomplished. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Boston Marathon
Boston, other marathons say trans women can compete as women April 8, 2018 | 10:08 PM
Patrick Reed won the Masters on Sunday.
Golf
Patrick Reed wins the Masters, holding off Rickie Fowler April 8, 2018 | 6:46 PM
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton's tenure as a Yankee is off to a rocky start April 8, 2018 | 6:11 PM
Mookie Betts is walking on air as he scores Boston's sixth run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a double by teammate Andrew Benintendi. The run made it 8-7 Red Sox, which was the final score.
Red Sox
Red Sox rally past Rays for 8th straight win April 8, 2018 | 5:43 PM
David Pasternak
Bruins
NHL playoff format guaranteed to eliminate 2 of top 4 teams early April 8, 2018 | 5:29 PM
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts exits game with ankle injury April 8, 2018 | 4:19 PM
Greg Monroe (left) and Tyler Dorsey battle for the ball during the second quarter on Sunday.
Celtics
Celtics rest key players down the stretch in loss to Hawks April 8, 2018 | 3:41 PM
Jim Lozier.
Boston Marathon
This 39-year-old father of 3 is running Boston after surviving cancer April 8, 2018 | 2:22 PM
Brad Marchand, Anton Khudobin
Bruins
Here’s the Bruins’ first-round playoff schedule against Maple Leafs April 8, 2018 | 2:08 PM
Alyson Cannone.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Alyson Cannone is running Boston in memory of Adam Cotugno April 8, 2018 | 2:05 PM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Bristol Whitcher is running Boston in memory of her grandparents April 8, 2018 | 1:45 PM
Malinda Ann Hill.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Malinda Ann Hill is running Boston for Alex's Lemonade Stand April 8, 2018 | 1:35 PM
Amanda Crowe.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Amanda Crowe is running Boston for 2 big reasons April 8, 2018 | 1:18 PM
Boston Marathon
Tim O'Brien lost his wife to suicide. He's running Boston for The Children's Room. April 8, 2018 | 12:32 PM
Brendan Good.
Boston Marathon
'Brendan runs because he refuses to be defined by his condition' April 8, 2018 | 12:11 PM
Brad Marchand, Anton Khudobin
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-2 win over the Senators April 8, 2018 | 10:46 AM
Cousins Carina Franco and Sophia Franco huddled together to endure the cold during the Boston Red Sox home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
MLB
Just Chillin': Players, fans and dogs bundle up at MLB parks April 8, 2018 | 8:22 AM
05/24/2015 BOSTON, MA Participants ran along Seaport Blvd. during the annual Run To Remember (cq). (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Boston Marathon
10 spring races for runners of every ability April 8, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Bruins center Noel Acciari breaks loose for a third-period goal and the 4-2 lead. The Bruins went on to beat the Senators 5-2 on Saturday.
Bruins
Five different players score as Bruins blitz Senators April 7, 2018 | 10:15 PM
Nicholas Funk.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Nicholas Funk is running Boston for the Museum of Science April 7, 2018 | 6:28 PM
Catherine Macaluso.
Boston Marathon
Catherine Macaluso was 13, the oldest of 6 kids, when her mom died. She's running Boston for her. April 7, 2018 | 6:02 PM
Boston Marathon
Di Langguth needs a new liver. Colleen Farrell is running Boston for her. April 7, 2018 | 5:19 PM