Ryan Donato could be a healthy scratch for playoff opener

FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Boston Bruins' Ryan Donato (17) celebrates his goal with teammate Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Boston. It’s becoming more common for NHL teams out of the playoff race to sign top prospects and plug them into the lineup late in the season. This year, the Bruins are doing it with Ryan Donato. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Ryan Donato celebrates his goal with teammate Matt Grzelcyk during the second period against the Florida Panthers in Boston. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File
By
5:00 PM

After playing in the Olympics for Team USA and then finishing his junior season at Harvard, Bruins rookie Ryan Donato opened his professional career with a sizzle — notching 5 goals and 4 assists in 12 games, including a goal and two assists in his NHL debut.

But he could open the playoffs on the sidelines. The 22-year-old was the odd man out at Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Arena, with Brian Gionta skating between David Backes and Danton Heinen, and Jake DeBrusk and Rick Nash flanking David Krejci. Gionta will give way as soon as Riley Nash is healthy enough to return to the ice. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Donato could be out for Game 1 of the opening-round series against the Maple Leafs, which begins Thursday.

“How many young guys do you think can go into the lineup at once and we sustain our level of play, because it’s second season?’’ Cassidy said. “Now, Game 1 doesn’t mean Game 2; it could change in a hurry. So we’ve talked to a couple of guys about that; they may or may not be in. Don’t be disappointed, just make sure you’re ready to go because the lineup isn’t set in stone from one game to the next.’’

