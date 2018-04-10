Ryan Donato could be a healthy scratch for playoff opener

After playing in the Olympics for Team USA and then finishing his junior season at Harvard, Bruins rookie Ryan Donato opened his professional career with a sizzle — notching 5 goals and 4 assists in 12 games, including a goal and two assists in his NHL debut.

But he could open the playoffs on the sidelines. The 22-year-old was the odd man out at Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Arena, with Brian Gionta skating between David Backes and Danton Heinen, and Jake DeBrusk and Rick Nash flanking David Krejci. Gionta will give way as soon as Riley Nash is healthy enough to return to the ice. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Donato could be out for Game 1 of the opening-round series against the Maple Leafs, which begins Thursday.

Advertisement

“How many young guys do you think can go into the lineup at once and we sustain our level of play, because it’s second season?’’ Cassidy said. “Now, Game 1 doesn’t mean Game 2; it could change in a hurry. So we’ve talked to a couple of guys about that; they may or may not be in. Don’t be disappointed, just make sure you’re ready to go because the lineup isn’t set in stone from one game to the next.’’