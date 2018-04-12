Here come the Bruins, primed to ice your Super Bowl hangover

Brad Marchand
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand skates with the puck under pressure from Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
By
6:55 AM

COMMENTARY

Since we’re nine weeks removed, it now stands as an opportune time to effectively relieve ourselves from the damning questions that still swirl around the New England Patriots and their epic gag job against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Malcolm Butler is still never going to see a snap, Danny Amendola, Nate Solder, and Dion Lewis aren’t coming back, and Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the rest of the Guerrero Gang are just going to have to relent and deal with the Big, Bad Bully twirling the whistle in their midst.

Yeesh. New England’s offseason has read like the epilogue to “A Prayer for the Dying,” which, if you’ve been around at all over the past 17 years, probably means pretty much nothing at all.

Advertisement

And so, 2018 putters along, only months after it seemed that the Boston sports landscape could really — honestly — (maybe) experience the pinnacle of American professional sports with a clean sweep of the four majors, a Grand Slam of Rolling Rallies that would cement our region as both the most successful and hated sports city of all time.

That dream died with a bloody, defensive hemorrhage against Nick Foles in early February.

But as the poet laureate Meat Loaf once squealed, “Three out of Four Ain’t Bad,” (title adjusted for inflation), which now hefts the Duck Boat onus on the shoulders of the Bruins, Red Sox, and Celtics.

Except, scratch the Celtics.

Once star forward Kyrie Irving went down for the remainder of the season with his nagging knee injury, the prospects of a Bull Gang-filled spring shortened dramatically. Perhaps the Garden crew will only be on notice for the same period of time it takes Al Horford to yawn his way to thunderous applause, all with some narrowly-specific plus-minus number that appeals to his persistent defense.

Which brings us to the sage intuition of Peter Mark Roget, who, I believe, used his influence on the English language to famously coin the phrase, “It ain’t half bad.”

Advertisement

With one of their most eye-opening starts in franchise history in tow, the Red Sox might just be the best team in baseball, a perch backed by the strongest starting staff in the American League, a group of young talent ready to pounce on its prime, and a manager not named John Farrell. A long October is certainly a possibility, as long as David Price is kept pacified, Hanley Ramirez doesn’t forget that he’s in a contract year, and fans can start counting the number of home runs by J.D. Martinez instead of how many days it will be until the first opt-out junction in his contract.

But if there’s a Most Likely to Succeed candidate in the room, it’s probably the Boston Bruins.

Oh, forget the nature of last Sunday 1night’s failure against the Florida Panthers, a team that arrived in Boston with nothing to play for and ended up giving the Sunshine State the top seed in the East. The Tampa Bay Lightning will instead get to ward off the wild card New Jersey Devils, leaving the Bruins with a Toronto Maple Leafs squad against whom they managed only a 1-2-1 record during the regular season.

They say the Auston Matthews band of blades is a bad matchup for the upstart Bruins, a team that made general manager Don Sweeney look more fit for the role of Midas than Peter Chiarelli’s previous starring turn as Eddie Mush. Matthews scored 34 goals for the Leafs, only part of a frightening scoring trio that includes James van Riemsdyk (36) and Nazem Kadri (32). After the lackluster efforts put forth by the likes of Charlie McAvoy, Zdeno Chara, and Tuukka Rask last Sunday night, looking ahead to Thursday’s Game 1 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs might seem to some like the precursor to an avalanche of failure, something the Bruins, for all their success over the past decade, could always deliver in the form of (another) first-round exit.

Advertisement

While the young core of this team heads into the postseason as Las Vegas darlings (Boston is +550 to win the Cup, second behind only Nashville; +400) it is paired with a veteran mix that has delivered both highs and lows over the past eight years. Tim Thomas deservedly still gets the bulk of the credit for what happened in 2011. Rask’s resume, which includes the epic 3-1 collapse against the Flyers in 2010, a circus of blunders against the Chicago Blackhawks three years later, and the sudden flu that helped keep his team away from the NHL’s springtime party a couple years ago, has some room to grow.

The goalie has been fine this season, but when it was otherworldly goaltending that delivered the last Cup party in the streets of Boston, he still has a lot to live up to come postseason time. As do the likes of Brad Marchand (one goal in his last 26 postseason games) and David Krejci, the onetime playoff magician who has worked his craft more like the Amazing Mumford in more recent springs. Poof.

Yet this was a Bruins team that came into this season perhaps a year away, a team that some had potentially grasping onto a wild card spot in the East, not challenging for the top seed in the conference right down to the final game of the regular season. If there were reasons to doubt them then, maybe there shouldn’t be now, on the doorstep to the most wonderful hockey time of the year, despite their lackluster (1-3-1) finish in the regular slate of games.

The Bruins very well could win the title that Bill Belichick gift-wrapped to Philadelphia two months ago. They are going to stand in place of the Kyrie-less Celtics as Kings of the Spring, leaving the Red Sox with what could be a taste to come this fall.

Don’t let the nervous energy of the postseason deter your hopes. The Boston Bruins might win the Stanley Cup. The fact that we’re saying that only seven months after such a thought seemed foolhardy should be enough.

It’s not, of course.

I just hope none of the defensemen irk Bruce Cassidy between now and puck drop or it’s going to be two more months digging in the sand of reasons why he didn’t play.

Nonetheless, here’s Take Two for 2018, trying to sweep away the bad taste left in Minnesota.

Bruins in six.

TOPICS: Bruins Super Bowl LII Patriots Celtics Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Swan boats made their debut at Boston's Public Garden in April 2013.
Boston Marathon
10 things to do in Boston this marathon weekend April 12, 2018 | 5:00 AM
The Red Sox and Yankees fought in the seventh inning.
Red Sox
What the Red Sox and Yankees had to say about their bench-clearing brawl April 12, 2018 | 2:08 AM
Charles Krupa / AP
Red Sox
The Red Sox-Yankees brawl, in 12 photos April 11, 2018 | 11:04 PM
Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (46) looks to shoot against Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Boston. The Celtics won 110-97. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Aron Baynes 26 points, 14 rebounds leads Celtics past Nets April 11, 2018 | 10:17 PM
LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
LeBron plays all 82 games for first time in career April 11, 2018 | 9:42 PM
Kobe Bryant
Celtics
Here's what Kobe Bryant had to say about Jayson Tatum April 11, 2018 | 8:36 PM
Boston, MA: 4/11/18: Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly punches the Yankees Tyler Austin after he charged the mound in the 7th inning. The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Red Sox, Yankees brawl at Fenway April 11, 2018 | 8:27 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price to be evaluated further following first-inning implosion April 11, 2018 | 8:16 PM
Los Angeles Lakers guard Andre Ingram celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rockets won 105-99. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
NBA
Even Celtics fans may be able to appreciate this Laker's story April 11, 2018 | 6:04 PM
DENVER, CO - APRIL 11: Benches clear as a brawl breaks out between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Coors Field on April 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
MLB
The Rockies and Padres brawled—and Don Orsillo was on the call April 11, 2018 | 5:28 PM
Bruins
Bruins
Do you remember the last Bruins-Maple Leafs playoff series? April 11, 2018 | 5:21 PM
Bill Belichick Linday Holliday puppy
Patriots
Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday just got an adorable new puppy April 11, 2018 | 4:09 PM
New York Yankees
MLB
The Yankees are the most valuable baseball team, according to Forbes April 11, 2018 | 4:08 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson
Patriots
Bill Belichick told Cordarrelle Patterson the Patriots will unlock his potential April 11, 2018 | 3:35 PM
Riley Nash Boston Bruins
Bruins
Riley Nash officially ruled out for Bruins' playoff opener April 11, 2018 | 3:25 PM
FILE - At left, in a Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia. At right, in a Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is calling for reform of the criminal justice system after visiting rapper Meek Mill in a Pennsylvania prison. Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin visited the Philadelphia-born rapper on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (AP Photo/File)
Patriots
Here's why Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited rapper Meek Mill in prison April 11, 2018 | 3:07 PM
Lamar Jackson throws during the NFL combine in March, 2018.
Patriots
Report: Patriots are team 'most interested' in Lamar Jackson April 11, 2018 | 2:54 PM
Carolina Panthers' cheerleaders
NFL
How NFL teams use social media to promote, and control, cheerleaders April 11, 2018 | 1:19 PM
Mary Shertenleib Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon
'You can be in such a dark place and then five years later be running a marathon' April 11, 2018 | 1:03 PM
Connor Williams
Patriots
Patriots scouting a Texas tackle and a Western Kentucky quarterback April 11, 2018 | 12:47 PM
Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks talking with referee Ken Mauer in 2017.
Celtics
Wizards coach calls reports of Celtics' playoff weakness 'garbage' April 11, 2018 | 12:29 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman calls Alex Guerrero 'Mr. Miyagi' in Instagram video during TB12 treatment April 11, 2018 | 12:23 PM
Shalane Flanagan, Desiree Linden and Molly Huddle speak before a training run for John Hancock employees on the Esplanade in Boston, 2017.
Boston Marathon
Could an American woman win the Boston Marathon this year? April 11, 2018 | 12:11 PM
Boston-04/17/2017- The Boston Marathon finish line- Medals are given out by volunteers to those who crossed the finish line on Boylston Street. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Marathon
Here are the best ways to recover from running the Boston Marathon, according to local experts April 11, 2018 | 11:38 AM
Taylor Marshall, catering sales manager at The Lenox Hotel, jumps in front of the mural.
Boston Marathon
This Boylston Street mural lets you fly April 11, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Shalane Flanagan
Boston Marathon
5 things to know about Shalane Flanagan April 11, 2018 | 10:57 AM
Rob Gronkowski Patriots
Patriots
'We’ll let things sort out and see what happens' April 11, 2018 | 10:44 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns
NBA
What's at stake on the last day of the NBA season April 11, 2018 | 10:26 AM
Stanley Cup
NHL
Why is the NHL's five-year-old playoff format still causing controversy? April 11, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum believes he's the best in a packed rookie class April 11, 2018 | 9:01 AM