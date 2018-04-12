Johnny Bucyk and Pete Frates got the Bruins crowd ready for playoff hockey

Before the Bruins got their 2018 Stanley Cup playoff series against the Maple Leafs underway, a pair of local legends got the TD Garden crowd pumped up.

Johnny Bucyk, the Bruins’ all-time leading goal scorer, and former Boston College baseball star Pete Frates served as co-banner captains before the puck dropped:

Co-Fan Banner captains Johnny ‘Chief’ Bucyk and @PeteFrates3 helped kick things off tonight before Game 1 against Toronto. Support Pete and the fight against ALS at the annual Boston College ALS Awareness Game coming up on April 21 at @FenwayPark: https://t.co/gcDc6fK0Jd pic.twitter.com/m7awkPW4xd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 12, 2018

Bucyk is no stranger to playoff hockey, having tallied 41 goals and 62 assists over 12 postseason runs with the Bruins from 1958-1977.

And the Bruins continued the momentum triggered in the pregame, scoring an early power play goal through Brad Marchand.