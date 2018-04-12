Live updates from Game 1 of the Bruins-Maple Leafs series Follow along for the latest news from Thursday night at the TD Garden. By Boston.com Staff 6:49 PM A Twitter List by BDCBruins Advertisement TOPICS: Bruins Want to see what readers are saying about our stories? Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com Close The biggest headlines, delivered to your inbox Get news as it happens. Sign up for Boston.com's email news alerts. Thanks for signing up! Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy Close Wake up with today’s top stories Get Today’s Headlines every morning and breaking news as it unfolds, right to your inbox. Connect with Facebook - or - Thanks for signing up! Continue to the article Privacy Policy Red Sox Suspensions have been issued from last night's Red Sox-Yankees brawl April 12, 2018 | 5:57 PM Red Sox The Red Sox clubhouse's Wi-Fi password does not rank high for creativity April 12, 2018 | 4:43 PM Patriots 7 quotes from Nate Solder's emotional 'Thank You' to New England April 12, 2018 | 4:28 PM Boston Marathon Doping allegations against Alberto Salazar cast shadow over two of his elite American marathoners April 12, 2018 | 3:42 PM NHL Predators unveil new catfish tank for start of NHL playoffs April 12, 2018 | 2:26 PM Bruins Here's what Mike Milbury had to say about the Bruins' regular season April 12, 2018 | 2:11 PM Media ESPN+ tries to get with a mobile, app-driven world April 12, 2018 | 1:53 PM Patriots Tom Brady is in Qatar. Here's why. April 12, 2018 | 1:30 PM Golf Tiger Woods files entry to play US Open for 1st time since 2015 April 12, 2018 | 1:24 PM Boston Marathon Molly Ream's twin brother and best friend died after their 12th birthday. She's running Boston for him. April 12, 2018 | 1:22 PM Bruins What experts are saying about the Bruins' playoff chances April 12, 2018 | 1:21 PM Media Why did CBS ignore Masters champion Patrick Reed's controversial background? April 12, 2018 | 1:01 PM Sports Q Who will win the Bruins-Leafs series? April 12, 2018 | 12:21 PM NHL 6 things to know about the Toronto Maple Leafs April 12, 2018 | 12:12 PM Patriots Martellus Bennett has a message for Patriots haters April 12, 2018 | 11:50 AM Boston Marathon A history of the Wellesley College ‘Scream Tunnel’ April 12, 2018 | 11:01 AM Celtics Here's the Celtics' first-round playoff series schedule April 12, 2018 | 9:36 AM Patriots Patriots' preseason schedule includes a Super Bowl LII rematch April 12, 2018 | 9:33 AM NBA Magic fire coach Frank Vogel after 2 seasons April 12, 2018 | 8:59 AM Red Sox Here's the latest on David Price after his abrupt first-inning exit April 12, 2018 | 8:16 AM Bruins 5 things the Bruins must do to beat the Maple Leafs April 12, 2018 | 8:14 AM NBA Knicks fire coach Jeff Hornacek after 2 seasons April 12, 2018 | 7:39 AM Red Sox Pedro Martinez shares what he would have done differently in the Red Sox-Yankees brawl April 12, 2018 | 6:58 AM Bruins Here come the Bruins, primed to ice your Super Bowl hangover April 12, 2018 | 6:55 AM Boston Marathon 10 things to do in Boston this marathon weekend April 12, 2018 | 5:00 AM Red Sox What the Red Sox and Yankees had to say about their bench-clearing brawl April 12, 2018 | 2:08 AM Red Sox The Red Sox-Yankees brawl, in 12 photos April 11, 2018 | 11:04 PM Celtics Aron Baynes 26 points, 14 rebounds leads Celtics past Nets April 11, 2018 | 10:17 PM NBA LeBron plays all 82 games for first time in career April 11, 2018 | 9:42 PM Celtics What Kobe Bryant had to say about Jayson Tatum April 11, 2018 | 8:36 PM