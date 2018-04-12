Sean Kuraly’s mid-air goal was a Game 1 highlight for the Bruins

Sean Kuraly scored only six regular season goals over 75 games for the Bruins. But he saved arguably his best for the playoffs.

In Game 1 of the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Maple Leafs, Kuraly pounced on a mid-air rebound to score Boston’s fourth goal of the night. Batting the puck into the net, he all but sealed a 1-0 series lead in front of an ecstatic TD Garden crowd:

IT'S A BIRD, IT'S A PLANE pic.twitter.com/1887Nc8wPr — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 13, 2018

Kuraly has a knack for stepping up in the playoffs. In the 2017 postseason, he scored two goals after netting zero in eight regular season games.