What experts are saying about the Bruins’ playoff chances

Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand celebrates his 21st of the season in the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Devils. –Joe Makarski/Bruins Daily
By
1:21 PM

With 11 minutes left in Game 7, Toronto led Boston 4-1 and looked to be on their way to the second round for the first time in a decade. Seventeen minutes of ice time later, the Maple Leafs were watching Patrice Bergeron celebrate with his Bruins teammates after scoring the overtime winner.

“That hockey game will haunt me until the day I die,” Toronto forward Joffrey Lupul tweeted the day after that 2013 first-round game.

Lupul is still under contract with the Maple Leafs but hasn’t played since a sports hernia surgery two years ago. There are five players from that Game 7 left on Toronto’s roster. Eight Bruins remain from the huddle that celebrated the victory, but their team has seen an influx of new faces as well. When Boston begins its 2018 postseason on Thursday night at the TD Garden, Auston Matthews should prove scarier than any ghosts of games gone by. The Bruins (50 wins, 112 points) went 1-2-1 in four matchups against the Maple Leafs (49 wins, 105 points) during the regular season.

Advertisement

Here’s what experts are saying about the Bruins’ chances in the Stanley Cup playoffs:

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN

Let’s get this out of the way: There are only a few players on the 2017-18 Toronto Maple Leafs who were also members of the 2013 Leafs team that surrendered a 4-1 lead, gave up two goals in 31 seconds and then lost in overtime in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins. Different coach. Different era. For the love of Kessel, sweet Auston Matthews was just 15 at the time. Don’t spatter him with those entrails!

That Leafs team was fortunate to make the playoffs, and the franchise wouldn’t do so again until last season. This Leafs team (49-26-7) is loaded up front, and just trying to make the best of it on the back end. But it’s certainly closer to breaking the drought since 1967 than any Toronto team in recent memory.

Nine of fifteen NHL writers, analysts, and editors picked the Bruins to advance past the Maple Leafs in the first round. Seven of them picked Boston to win the Eastern Conference. Two, Steve Levy and Sachin Chandan, predict Zdeno Chara will lift the Stanley Cup.

Dave Feschuk, The Toronto Star

So it’s Leafs-Bruins, round one. And position by position, let’s rate the matchup. Give Toronto an edge in forward depth, Boston the slight nod on the blue line, and call goaltending a saw-off. And as for coaching – at first glance, it’s Toronto in a landslide. Boston’s Bruce Cassidy, after all, has never won a playoff series as an NHL head coach, losing in the first round with the Capitals in 2003 and the Bruins last season. And Mike Babcock’s record, as the cliche goes, speaks for itself. Or does it?

Babcock, known throughout the game for a smartest-guy-in-the-room assuredness that doesn’t always suggest nimble adaptability, has long styled himself as an unbending professor of hockey’s defence-first school. Whether or not the coach’s philosophies will ever truly maximize a Maple Leafs roster loaded with state-of-the-art offensive talent remains up for debate; the evidence to date suggests probably not. But maybe it ultimately won’t matter. This isn’t football, where coaches rule; this is a talent-driven flow game. There’s clearly some value in Babcock’s teachings on NHL defence, which is far from irrelevant.

What does that mean for Toronto in the first round? I’m still picking Leafs in seven, even though they’re the lower seed as measured by the NHL standings. While Boston sprinted through the regular season, Toronto clearly swaggered. The Leafs, to this eye, are faster and healthier and deeper and more talented. And never mind the ghosts of Toronto’s 2013 Collapse on Causeway Street; the current Leafs have beaten the Bruins seven of eight times going back to last season. This team, in other words, is too good for anyone in a suit screw up. And as an underdog, let’s just say Babcock is due.

Neil Greenberg, Washington Post

The Post’s probabilities, which take into account win rates and Pythagorean winning percentages among other factors, estimate the Bruins have an 11 percent chance to win the Stanley Cup. The Tampa Bay Lightning have the highest chance in the league at 15 percent.

The Bruins boast a solid top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, but their defense has been sensational at limiting high quality shots. According to Corsica’s expected goal model, which factors in shot quality factors such as distance, angle and whether the attempt was a rebound, five of Boston’s defenders — Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller, Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo and Zdeno Chara — rank among the top 30 blue-liners playing at least 1,000 minutes at even strength for lowest expected goals-against per 60 minutes. McAvoy and Miller have been good enough to rank among the top 10.

The benefit, of course, is Boston’s goaltenders don’t have to deal with as many scoring chances, especially those classified as “high danger” from the slot or the crease. Tuukka Rask sees a league-low 24 scoring chances per 60 minutes at even strength and just 9.5 high-danger chances per 60 minutes, the fifth-lowest among 25 netminders playing at least 2,000 even-strength minutes this season.

Adam Gretz, Pro Hockey Talk

Bruins in five games. This feels like it should be a pretty close series because the teams do seem to be pretty evenly matched in a lot of areas (forwards, goaltending, special teams) but the Bruins are simply a better defensive team and have been the best team in hockey since early November. They keep that rolling in this series. The Maple Leafs did win the season series, but two of those wins came just before the Bruins really started to hit their stride. They are a different team now than they were in the first month.

Steve Buckley, Boston Herald

Help me out with this: How often does a team enter the regular season with no expectations and then enter the playoffs with high expectations? I’m talking about the Bruins here. With all the young, untested players they were planning to sweater-up going into the 2017-18 season, the B’s were nobody’s smart pick to win the Stanley Cup, or to even advance to the conference finals.

And now? Now, some of those young players are emerging stars. Now, they have three players who have scored 30 or more goals in David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. Now, they have a coach, Bruce Cassidy, whose place behind the bench no longer is a constant reminder of the necessary but nonetheless clumsy manner in which Claude Julien was fired. And now the expectations have changed. With their 50-20-12 regular-season record, the Bruins are way beyond being plucky underdogs. They are Cup contenders.

Joe Haggerty, NBC Sports Boston

It might feel counterintuitive to say this with the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champion placed near the top of the Eastern Conference seeding for the playoffs, but the East should be wide open this spring. Sure, the Penguins still have Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel and Mike Sullivan holding it all together on the Pens bench and this postseason’s road to the Cup will undoubtedly go through Pittsburgh. But it would be a Herculean feat for the Penguins to have another long run in them this spring after Cup runs each of the past two seasons and that should make them vulnerable in the Eastern Conference bracket.

The Bruins were the NHL’s best team for a four-month stretch from mid-November until mid-March and it wouldn’t surprise anybody if that team shows up again in the postseason now that their final 21-games-in-39-days gauntlet has passed.

Bob McKenzie, TSN

I’ve learned over the years to take the season series and throw them out the window they don’t mean a damn thing. The Bruins are a Cup hope, let’s be honest here. They flirted with being the best team in the Eastern Conference. It was between them and Tampa right down to the wire. But the Leafs are a top team too. Both teams have really good goaltenders. I find a little bit that Risk can run hot and cold, maybe a little more so than Anderson although any goalie will tell you this the very nature of the job is that goalies will run hot and cold. I think that the Bruins defense with a rejuvenated Zdeno Chara and Charlie MacAvoy… That’s a real strong blue line. MacAvoy’s an absolute stud for me I always call him the American Drew Doughty I think he can impact the game in so many ways and he elevates his game… When I look at the Bruins up front, that first line of Marchand, Bergeron, and Patsranak, the Leafs have to have an answer for that.

Brandon Schlager, Sporting News

The Bruins are high on everyone’s list of Stanley Cup favorites, and rightly so, but the Leafs aren’t far behind. This Atlantic Division meat grinder isn’t going to be kind to anyone involved. With Patrice Bergeron on Auston Matthews, the Leafs need their other lines to lessen the scoring burden, especially Nazem Kadri, Mitch Marner and Patrick Marleau. The Bruins are deeper on defense, too, and Tuukka Rask gives them a slim edge in net over Frederik Andersen. All that said, Toronto beat Boston three times in the regular season — each without Matthews in the lineup. Matthews took his time recovering from several different injuries this season. He’s well rested now. In fact, there might not be a healthier team in all of the playoffs. Another year wiser, the Leafs have the feel of a team that can get on a run and win a Cup, years ahead of schedule. Maple Leafs in 7 games.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Boston Marathon
Molly Ream's twin brother and best friend died after their 12th birthday. She's running Boston for him. April 12, 2018 | 1:22 PM
Brad Marchand, Morgan Rielly
Sports Q
Who will win the Bruins-Leafs series? April 12, 2018 | 12:21 PM
Auston Matthews celebrates a goal in April, 2018.
NHL
6 things to know about the Toronto Maple Leafs April 12, 2018 | 12:12 PM
Martellus Bennett and Trevor Noah.
Patriots
Martellus Bennett has a message for Patriots haters April 12, 2018 | 11:50 AM
People at Wellesley College cheer runners on in this photo taken from 1996-2002.
Boston Marathon
A history of the Wellesley College ‘Scream Tunnel’ April 12, 2018 | 11:01 AM
Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
Here's the Celtics' first-round playoff series schedule April 12, 2018 | 9:36 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Patriots' preseason schedule includes a Super Bowl LII rematch April 12, 2018 | 9:33 AM
Frank Vogel
NBA
Magic fire coach Frank Vogel after 2 seasons April 12, 2018 | 8:59 AM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
Here's the latest on David Price after his abrupt first-inning exit April 12, 2018 | 8:16 AM
The Bruins need Tuukka Rask to be at his best against the Maple Leafs.
Bruins
5 things the Bruins must do to beat the Maple Leafs April 12, 2018 | 8:14 AM
Jeff Hornacek
NBA
Knicks fire coach Jeff Hornacek after 2 seasons April 12, 2018 | 7:39 AM
Pedro Martinez Red Sox
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez shares what he would have done differently in the Red Sox-Yankees brawl April 12, 2018 | 6:58 AM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Here come the Bruins, primed to ice your Super Bowl hangover April 12, 2018 | 6:55 AM
Swan boats made their debut at Boston's Public Garden in April 2013.
Boston Marathon
10 things to do in Boston this marathon weekend April 12, 2018 | 5:00 AM
The Red Sox and Yankees fought in the seventh inning.
Red Sox
What the Red Sox and Yankees had to say about their bench-clearing brawl April 12, 2018 | 2:08 AM
Charles Krupa / AP
Red Sox
The Red Sox-Yankees brawl, in 12 photos April 11, 2018 | 11:04 PM
Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (46) looks to shoot against Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Boston. The Celtics won 110-97. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Aron Baynes 26 points, 14 rebounds leads Celtics past Nets April 11, 2018 | 10:17 PM
LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
LeBron plays all 82 games for first time in career April 11, 2018 | 9:42 PM
Kobe Bryant
Celtics
What Kobe Bryant had to say about Jayson Tatum April 11, 2018 | 8:36 PM
Boston, MA: 4/11/18: Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly punches the Yankees Tyler Austin after he charged the mound in the 7th inning. The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Red Sox, Yankees brawl at Fenway April 11, 2018 | 8:27 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price to be evaluated further following first-inning implosion April 11, 2018 | 8:16 PM
Los Angeles Lakers guard Andre Ingram celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rockets won 105-99. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
NBA
Even Celtics fans may be able to appreciate this Laker's story April 11, 2018 | 6:04 PM
DENVER, CO - APRIL 11: Benches clear as a brawl breaks out between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Coors Field on April 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
MLB
The Rockies and Padres brawled—and Don Orsillo was on the call April 11, 2018 | 5:28 PM
Bruins
Bruins
Do you remember the last Bruins-Maple Leafs playoff series? April 11, 2018 | 5:21 PM
Bill Belichick Linday Holliday puppy
Patriots
Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday just got an adorable new puppy April 11, 2018 | 4:09 PM
New York Yankees
MLB
The Yankees are the most valuable baseball team, according to Forbes April 11, 2018 | 4:08 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson
Patriots
Bill Belichick told Cordarrelle Patterson the Patriots will unlock his potential April 11, 2018 | 3:35 PM
Riley Nash Boston Bruins
Bruins
Riley Nash officially ruled out for Bruins' playoff opener April 11, 2018 | 3:25 PM
FILE - At left, in a Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia. At right, in a Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is calling for reform of the criminal justice system after visiting rapper Meek Mill in a Pennsylvania prison. Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin visited the Philadelphia-born rapper on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (AP Photo/File)
Patriots
Here's why Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited rapper Meek Mill in prison April 11, 2018 | 3:07 PM
Lamar Jackson throws during the NFL combine in March, 2018.
Patriots
Report: Patriots are team 'most interested' in Lamar Jackson April 11, 2018 | 2:54 PM