Morning sports update: Marc Savard responds to Nazem Kadri’s hit on Tommy Wingels

Marc Savard responds to Nazem Kadri’s hit on Tommy Wingels

Marc Savard believes there is additional discipline on the way for Nazem Kadri after the Maple Leafs forward smashed Tommy Wingels’s head into the boards on a late hit midway through the third period. The former Bruin recently responded to a Toronto Sun writer who criticized him for avoiding the media after two life-altering concussions ended his NHL career, and Savard took to Twitter again Thursday night to address Nadri’s hit. He predicted a two-game suspension for the hip check.

“2 games for fun,” Savard wrote, responding to a tweet from fellow retired NHL player Patrick O’Sullivan.

2 games for fun — Marc Savard (@MSavvy91) April 13, 2018

Another Twitter user asked Savard about his head and the former center said it was “good.” He gave the same positive update on Thursday in an appearance on WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe.”

“Oh, I’m the best I’ve ever been in a long time,” Savard said, per NESN. “So that’s kind of why you’re seeing me back out and about. Just kind of took some time away from everything and just kind of healed. I’ve got a great family around me, my wife and my kids, my agents and everybody and my buddies. Just kind of really took it day by day and when I felt comfortable again kind of made my way back out into the public eye, so I’m feeling really good right now. The best I’ve been in a long, long time.”

