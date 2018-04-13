What Nazem Kadri had to say about his ejection after hit on Tommy Wingels

The Maple Leafs center has a history of drawing suspensions for hits to the head.

Nazem Kadri was ejected after his hit on Tommy Wingels.
Nazem Kadri during Game 1 of the Bruins-Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Playoffs series. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
6:40 AM

With Game 1 of the Bruins-Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Playoff series moving decisively in the Bruins’ favor midway through the third period, Boston’s Tommy Wingels suddenly found himself the victim of an illegal hit from Toronto’s Nazem Kadri.

Wingels’ head was smashed against the boards by a full speed hip check from Kadri, who was ejected from Thursday’s Stanley Cup Playoffs opener in Boston. The Bruins won, 5-1. Afterward, Kadri offered a quote on his take about what happened with Wingels:

Kadri’s hit may warrant a suspension from the league. Here’s the hit on Wingels, which happened at the 8:18 mark in the third period:

Patrice Bergeron weighed in on the hit during the postgame:

This isn’t Kadri’s first head-hunting infraction. He was suspended three games in 2013 for a hit to the head of goaltender Niklas Bäckström:

In 2015, he was suspended four games for another head hit on Matt Fraser of the Oilers:

And in 2016, Kadri was suspended once again for a hit to the head on Red Wings center Luke Glendening.

