Sportswriter who criticized Marc Savard addresses his controversial comments

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun has acknowledged the contentious comments he recently made about former Bruins center Marc Savard.

“What I wrote about him was improperly worded and far too harsh,” Simmons said in a column published Saturday. “For that, I apologize.”

Simmons received significant backlash for comments from a previous piece, in which he recommended other members of the media not respond to Savard’s phone calls because he “basically disappeared” when his professional hockey career ended.

“Media called. Nobody answered,” Simmons wrote in the story published last Saturday. “Now suddenly Savard is a media guy. My advice: If he calls, don’t answer.”

Advertisement

Savard — who has begun making appearances on Sportsnet in Canada — experienced a tragic exit from the NHL after suffering two life-altering concussions during a period of 10 months. He never returned to the ice following the second incident and retired from the game seven years later.

The 40-year-old said Simmons’s remarks “hurt” because they targeted such an emotionally tumultuous time in his life.

“I spent many years dealing with some serious mental health issues and post-concussion symptoms,” Savard wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I did not withdraw myself from hockey or the hockey world by choice. I was not in a good place! I needed those years to heal.”

While Simmons seemingly recognized — and expressed some regret for — the insensitive tone of his language, he also explicitly noted he is not apologizing for the sentiment of his comments.

“For not welcoming new media members who have treated the industry disrespectfully, I don’t apologize,” Simmons said.

Read his complete remarks below: