Ryan Donato makes his playoff debut for the Bruins in Game 2
It’s been quite the start to 2018 for Ryan Donato.
The Scituate native led Team USA in scoring at the Winter Olympics, earned a Hobey Baker finalist nod, and made his Stanley Cup playoff debut all in the first four months of the year.
Donato enters the Bruins’ lineup for Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in place of Tommy Wingels. Wingels participated in the Bruins’ morning skate but was a game-time decision, and head coach Bruce Cassidy did not put him on the ice after Nazem Kadri’s hit in Thursday’s Game 1.
“Super excited,” Donato said before the game. “Growing up as a kid in Boston these are the types of games you dream about playing in.”
Follow along for live updates from Game 2.
Here’s the Bruins’ lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk – David Krejci – Rick Nash
Ryan Donato – Noel Acciari – David Backes
Tim Schaller – Sean Kuraly – Danton Heinen
Defensemen
Zdeno Chara – Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug – Kevan Miller
Matt Grzelcyk – Adam McQuaid
Goaltender
Tuukka Rask