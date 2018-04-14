Watch all 4 goals the Bruins scored in the first period of Game 2 against the Maple Leafs
The Bruins didn’t disappoint an amped TD Garden crowd on Saturday night, jumping out to a 4-0 first-period lead against the Maple Leafs in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoff clash. After winning Game 1 by a convincing 5-1 scoreline, Boston showed no signs of slowing down in the opening period of the second contest.
David Pastrnak got things going early for the Bruins with a phenomenal piece of skill:
Jake DeBrusk scored Boston’s second after staking out a spot in front of Toronto’s net:
Jake DeBrusk tucks it home to make it 2-0 Bruins.
Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller’s opportunistic shot deflected into the goal, causing the Maple Leafs to pull goaltender Frederik Andersen:
Kevan Miller banks one off Andersen and in.
Curtis McElhinney enters the game for the Leafs.
And Rick Nash rounded out the first period scoring to make it 4-0:
