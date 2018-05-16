FROM

Cam Neely isn’t a fan of the current state of NHL officiating

Cam Neely
The Bruins held a press conference at TD Garden with Bruins president Cam Neely, owner Jeremy Jacobs and CEO Charlie Jacobs to discuss the season. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(
By
May 16, 2018

Some 10 days after the Bruins’ season ended, the sting of some poor and questionable officiating in the playoffs still irritates club president Cam Neely.

“I think it does need to be addressed,’’ said Neely, chatting in a scrum with reporters Thursday following team ownership’s annual end-of-season press conference at TD Garden. “The game’s gotten faster and there was a lot great, exciting matchups in the playoffs. And a lot of the talk — not just our series, but in other series — was the officiating.’’

What disappointed Neely most, he said, was the critical non-call in Game 4, in which Nikita Kucherov clearly interfered with a puckhandling Charlie McAvoy with the Bruins holding a 3-2 lead. Kucherov forced the puck away from McAvoy, setting up a Steven Stamkos laser shot from the right wing circle that tied it. The Lightning won it in overtime to take a 3-1 series lead.

