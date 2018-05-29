Morning sports update: Three former Bruins scored in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals

Andrew Benintendi hit a three-run homer, J.D. Martinez added a solo shot, and the Red Sox cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Blue Jays on Monday. Jackie Bradley Jr. made a spectacular catch in center field as Boston won for the seventh time in nine games.

Three former Bruins scored in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals

With the Bruins watching from the couch, three former Boston skaters scored in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Vegas Golden Knights picked Bruins defenseman Colin Miller during the expansion draft. In Boston, Miller scored 13 points in 61 games. He picked up 41 points for Vegas in 82 games this season.

On Sunday night, Miller scored the opening goal of the Finals against the Washington Capitals. He blasted a slap shot past Braden Holtby on the power play, ending the goaltender’s scoreless streak at nearly 167 minutes.

Minutes later, Brett Connolly answered for the Capitals, redirecting a Michal Kempný shot through his own legs and beyond the reach of Marc-André Fleury. The Bruins decided not to give Connolly, who had nine goals and 18 assists in 76 games for Boston, a qualifying offer in 2016.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first period before Deryk Engelland fired a shot that sent Holtby scurrying across the crease. Reilly Smith buried the rebound to break the deadlock for the Golden Knights.

The Bruins traded Smith to the Florida Panthers for Jimmy Hayes. The Panthers sent the winger to Vegas for a fourth-round draft pick, where he totaled 60 points in 67 games.

Washington took a 4-3 lead to start the third period, but the Golden Knights scored three unanswered goals to take Game 1.

4 outcomes for Marcus Smart in free agency: Smart, a restricted free agent, believes that he is “worth more than 12-14 million.” Now it’s up to the Celtics, and the market, to decide if that’s true. The point guard has a few options, including signing a long-term, below-market deal in Boston, fishing for a big deal elsewhere, or signing the qualifying offer with the Celtics. (Boston.com)

What Danny Ainge had to say about the Celtics’ offseason plans: A day after the Celtics’ season ended, general manager Danny Ainge said the team is not looking to make changes, other than “a handful of tweaks.” However, he added that “you never know what opportunities will present themselves.” (Boston.com)

Cassius Marsh sounds off on the Patriots: Marsh, a linebacker/defensive end, played nine games for the Patriots last season before he was cut in November. He expressed his displeasure with Bill Belichick and his playing time during an interview this week.

“I didn’t enjoy any of my time there, you know what I’m saying? It made me for the first time in my life think about not playing football because I hated it that much,” Marsh said. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: