Brian Gionta will not be offered a contract to return to Bruins

BUFFALO — General manager Don Sweeney, here for this week’s NHL Combine, said Thursday forwards Brian Gionta and Kenny Agostino, as well as defenseman Paul Postma, won’t be offered contracts to return for the 2018-19 season.

Gionta, acquired as a free agent in February after serving as captain of the US Olympic team, chipped in with a 2-5—7 line in 20 regular-season games, then was asked to dress for only one of Boston’s 12 playoff games. Agostino and Postma, the club’s lone two budget acquisitions as unrestricted free agents last July, saw very little playing time with the varsity during the regular season and weren’t used in the playoffs.

Austin Czarnik, the club’s top scorer (64 games/69 points) with AHL Providence last season, is eligible for Group 6 unrestricted free agency July 1 and Sweeney made it clear the ex-Miami/Ohio standout sounds interested in testing the open market.