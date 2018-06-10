Former Bruin Johnny ‘Pie’ McKenzie dead at 80

Former Bruins forward Johnny “Pie’’ McKenzie, a beloved member of the Big, Bad Bruins of the 1970s, died Saturday at his home in Wakefield after a long illness at the age of 80.

The diminutive and feisty McKenzie — 5 feet 9 inches, 170 pounds — played on a line with Johnny Bucyk and Fred Stanfield that helped the Bruins win Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972. He had five straight seasons of 20 or more goals, including a career-high 31 in 1970-71 when the Bruins were stunned by Ken Dryden and the Montreal Canadiens in the playoffs.

McKenzie played 13 NHL seasons, seven in Boston, with whom he totaled 169 goals, 227 assists, and 710 penalty minutes in 454 games.

John McKenzie, playing against the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1967, played in no-helmet or facemask era of the NHL. —File/Globe Staff

Johnny McKenzie wasn’t afraid to mix it up, finishing his career with 710 penalty minutes in 454 games. —File/Globe Staff