Bruins on short list of contenders to bring Ilya Kovalchuk back to NHL

The NHL hasn’t seen Ilya Kovalchuk in five years, but from what he showed abroad, he’s still a world-class player.

Reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney confirmed his interest in signing the Russian scoring star. The Bruins aren’t alone in this regard, but they could use him.

“I’ve been in contact with his group,’’ Sweeney said, noting he was intrigued “for obvious reasons…about 230 pounds and still scores goals. He is 35, so you have to factor that in, but he brings a lot to the table.’’