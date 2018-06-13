Bruins sign Urho Vaakanainen to entry-level contract

Although pleased with the composition of his defensive corps, Bruins GM Don Sweeney reiterated this week that Urho Vaakanainen, the team’s top pick in last year’s draft, will play in North America this year and vie for a varsity roster spot come September’s training camp.

Vaakanainen, 19, the seventh defenseman selected in the 2017 draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday with an annual cap hit of $925,000, plus bonuses. Selected No. 18 overall by the Bruins, Vaakanainen played the 2017-18 season in Finland’s top pro league. He will be joined in camp by at least two other top defensive prospects, Jakub Zboril (Round 1, 2015) and Jeremy Lauzon (Round 2, 2015).

“I think our group is fine,’’ said Sweeney. “But I am not going to stop. If there’s a trade to be made to improve the group, then we have to make it.’’