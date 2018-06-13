FROM

Bruins sign Urho Vaakanainen to entry-level contract

“Vaakanainen’s a bit of a wild card — for the fact that he’s played two years against men in Finland."

Urho VaaKanainen
Urho VaaKanainen at development camp in 2017. –Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
By
June 13, 2018

Although pleased with the composition of his defensive corps, Bruins GM Don Sweeney reiterated this week that Urho Vaakanainen, the team’s top pick in last year’s draft, will play in North America this year and vie for a varsity roster spot come September’s training camp.

Vaakanainen, 19, the seventh defenseman selected in the 2017 draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday with an annual cap hit of $925,000, plus bonuses. Selected No. 18 overall by the Bruins, Vaakanainen played the 2017-18 season in Finland’s top pro league. He will be joined in camp by at least two other top defensive prospects, Jakub Zboril (Round 1, 2015) and Jeremy Lauzon (Round 2, 2015).

“I think our group is fine,’’ said Sweeney. “But I am not going to stop. If there’s a trade to be made to improve the group, then we have to make it.’’

Advertisement

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens spent his Monday motivating some unfamiliar Celtics June 13, 2018 | 9:48 PM
Lionel Messi and his Argentinian teammates celebrate a goal at Gillette Stadium in 2016.
Soccer
What the 2026 World Cup news means for Boston June 13, 2018 | 7:27 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale follows through on a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Red Sox
Sale dominant before getting ejected; Red Sox beat Orioles 5-1 June 13, 2018 | 6:51 PM
US Open Golf traffic
Golf
Traffic presents problematic wrinkle for US Open golfers at Shinnecock June 13, 2018 | 5:42 PM
Nick Boynton
Bruins
Former Bruins enforcer Nick Boynton details the personal demons he's fought since retirement June 13, 2018 | 4:36 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
What Jimmy Garoppolo had to say about his first offseason with the 49ers June 13, 2018 | 4:26 PM
Kody Clemens
College Sports
Kody Clemens's big bat leads Texas back to College World Series June 13, 2018 | 3:27 PM
Soccer
How to watch the World Cup — and what you’ll see June 13, 2018 | 2:48 PM
Omar and his brother at Fenway Park in 2014 for a Liverpool-Roma game.
Soccer
A soccer fan's journey from Egypt to Boston to Russia June 13, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Patriots reportedly sought Rob Gronkowski trade before the draft June 13, 2018 | 1:51 PM
School Shooting Victims
Entertainment
Coaches killed in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting will receive ESPY award June 13, 2018 | 10:12 AM
Kawhi Leonard
Celtics
The Celtics made an offer for Kawhi Leonard before the trade deadline — but the Spurs turned it down June 13, 2018 | 10:02 AM
Tom Brady Golf
Patriots
Tom Brady reportedly golfed with Phil Mickelson on Tuesday instead of attending OTAs June 13, 2018 | 9:30 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
Mookie Betts leads all of baseball in All-Star voting June 13, 2018 | 9:19 AM
Eric Filia
Red Sox
Red Sox receive minor leaguer to complete trade with Mariners June 13, 2018 | 9:05 AM
Fernando Hierro gestures as he speaks with the media at Red Square in Moscow, Russia. The Spanish soccer federation says former player Fernando Hierro will take over the national team during the World Cup.
Soccer
Spain fires coach two days before first World Cup game June 13, 2018 | 8:30 AM
Carlos Cordeiro
Soccer
The 2026 World Cup will be held in United States, Canada and Mexico June 13, 2018 | 7:27 AM
1994 World Cup
Soccer
Will Foxborough see any matches in a US-hosted World Cup? June 13, 2018 | 1:55 AM
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers
Red Sox
Red Sox back Eduardo Rodriguez with 2 homers in 6-4 win over Orioles June 13, 2018 | 12:27 AM
Russia 2018 World Cup
Soccer
FIFA set to make $6.1 Billion from World Cup June 12, 2018 | 11:04 PM
Carson Smith
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Carson Smith after he angrily threw his glove June 12, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Tiger Woods US Open Golf
Golf
Tiger Woods opts to stay on yacht over official U.S. Open hotel June 12, 2018 | 7:53 PM
Matt Ryan Mohamed Sanu
NFL
Julio Jones misses Falcons' minicamp but has Dan Quinn's support June 12, 2018 | 6:27 PM
Antonio Brown
NFL
Steelers' Antonio Brown needed time to 'get my mind right' June 12, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Reggie Bush
NFL
Jury orders Rams to pay $12.5 million for Reggie Bush injury June 12, 2018 | 5:34 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving is concerned about only one thing — and it's not LeBron James June 12, 2018 | 4:55 PM
NBA Finals Warriors Cavaliers Basketball
TV
NBA Finals lead in ratings, but it was too short for ABC June 12, 2018 | 4:47 PM
Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. and all Giants attend mandatory minicamp for Pat Shurmur June 12, 2018 | 4:42 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving didn't have much to say about a possible reunion with LeBron June 12, 2018 | 4:12 PM
Ilya Kovalchuk
Bruins
Bruins on short list of contenders to bring Ilya Kovalchuk back to NHL June 12, 2018 | 3:52 PM