Bruins sign Slovakian right wing Martin Bakos

Lack of secondary offensive production among their playoff bugaboos, the Bruins on Thursday added unheralded Martin Bakos, a right winger from Slovakia, to their list of scoring candidates for the 2018-19 season.

Bakos, 28, agreed to a one-year, two-way deal that will pay him $700,000 if he makes the varsity and considerably less if he is assigned to AHL Providence. Never drafted by an NHL club, the 6-foot-2-inch, 195-pound Bakos joined Bratislava in the Kontinental Hockey League at age 23 and played there three of the last six seasons. He returned to play in the top Czech league last season, with Liberec Bili Tygri, and collected 14 goals and 40 points in 52 games, his most productive year as a professional.

Bakos has the kind of résumé that would make him a candidate to play in the top six, perhaps at right wing on the No. 2 line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.