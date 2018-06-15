FROM

Bruins sign Matt Grzelcyk to two-year extension

Grzelcyk played four seasons at Boston University before turning pro two years ago.

Detroit Red Wings' Jimmy Howard (35) blocks a shot by Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jimmy Howard blocks a shot by Matt Grzelcyk. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
June 15, 2018

Matt Grzelcyk, who made himself a key component of the Boston backline this past season, came to terms Friday on a new two-year deal at a budget-friendly $1.4 million annual cap hit.

Grzelcyk, 24, became the first of Boston’s pending free agents to sign this offseason, and likely will stand up as general manager Don Sweeney’s most reasonable signing of the summer among the roster players who finished the season with the varsity.

Sweeney, who will leave early next week for the NHL amateur entry draft in Dallas, remains in contract talks with backup goalie Anton Khudobin (unrestricted free agent), forward Tim Schaller (UFA), and forward Sean Kuraly, who, like Grzelcyk prior to signing, is about to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

