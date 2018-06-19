Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy, Patrice Bergeron in Vegas for NHL Awards

LAS VEGAS — Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy could leave here Wednesday night with the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s Coach of the Year. He also could be named mayor of Sin City, win $300 million with a single pull of the dollar slots, and solve the answer to traffic woes on the Strip.

Of all those possibilities, he’s least likely to take home the Adams.

“I’ve been working on my runner-up, or my runner-up to the runner-up speech,’’ said Cassidy, breaking into a wide smile Tuesday afternoon as he assessed his chances headed into the annual NHL Awards festivities. “I’ve got that down pat and I’ll leave it at that.’’