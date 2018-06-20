Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, coach Bruce Casssidy miss out on NHL Awards

LAS VEGAS — Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (Selke Trophy) and coach Bruce Cassidy (Adams Award) were at the NHL Awards show Wednesday night as finalists, but both headed home empty-handed.

Bergeron, already with a record-tying four Selkes, finished third to winner Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles) and runner-up Sean Couturier (Philadelphia). Cassidy finished second to Vegas’s Gerard Gallant and Colorado’s Jared Bednar was third for top coach.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy made the rookie All-Star team.

NHL Award Winners

Hart Memorial Trophy, MVP — Taylor Hall, F, New Jersey

Vezina Trophy, goaltender — Pekka Rinne, Nashville

James Norris Memorial Trophy, defenseman — Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

Calder Memorial Trophy, rookie — Mathew Barzal, C, N.Y. Islanders

Frank J. Selke Trophy, defensive forward — Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, most gentlemanly — William Karlsson, F, Vegas

Jack Adams Award, coach — Gerard Gallant, Vegas

King Clancy Trophy, humanitarian contribution to hockey — Announced at the ceremony — Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Vancouver

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, great leadership qualities both on and off the ice — Deryk Engelland, Vegas

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture of society — Darcy Haugan, Broncos coach, Humboldt, Saskatchewan

NHL General Manager of the Year Award — George McPhee, Vegas

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey — Brian Boyle, F, New Jersey

Art Ross Trophy, points scoring leader — Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton

Maurice Richard Trophy, goal-scoring leader — Alex Ovechkin, F, Washington

William M. Jennings Trophy, goalies with fewest goals against, minimum 25 games — Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles

Ted Lindsay Award, outstanding player — Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton

(Formerly called the Lester B. Pearson Award)