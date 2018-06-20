Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, coach Bruce Casssidy miss out on NHL Awards

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy made the rookie All-Star team.

NHL Awards Patrice Bergeron
Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins poses on the red carpet before the NHL Awards. –AP Photo/John Locher
By
June 20, 2018

LAS VEGAS — Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (Selke Trophy) and coach Bruce Cassidy (Adams Award) were at the NHL Awards show Wednesday night as finalists, but both headed home empty-handed.

Bergeron, already with a record-tying four Selkes, finished third to winner Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles) and runner-up Sean Couturier (Philadelphia). Cassidy finished second to Vegas’s Gerard Gallant and Colorado’s Jared Bednar was third for top coach.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy made the rookie All-Star team.

Finish Kevin Paul Dupont’s story on BostonGlobe.com.

NHL Award Winners

Hart Memorial Trophy, MVP — Taylor Hall, F, New Jersey

Vezina Trophy, goaltender — Pekka Rinne, Nashville

Advertisement

James Norris Memorial Trophy, defenseman — Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

Calder Memorial Trophy, rookie — Mathew Barzal, C, N.Y. Islanders

Frank J. Selke Trophy, defensive forward — Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, most gentlemanly — William Karlsson, F, Vegas

Jack Adams Award, coach — Gerard Gallant, Vegas

King Clancy Trophy, humanitarian contribution to hockey — Announced at the ceremony — Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Vancouver

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, great leadership qualities both on and off the ice — Deryk Engelland, Vegas

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture of society — Darcy Haugan, Broncos coach, Humboldt, Saskatchewan

NHL General Manager of the Year Award — George McPhee, Vegas

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey — Brian Boyle, F, New Jersey

Art Ross Trophy, points scoring leader — Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton

Maurice Richard Trophy, goal-scoring leader — Alex Ovechkin, F, Washington

William M. Jennings Trophy, goalies with fewest goals against, minimum 25 games — Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles

Ted Lindsay Award, outstanding player — Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton

(Formerly called the Lester B. Pearson Award)

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Willie McGinest Patriots
Patriots
Willie McGinest thinks Tom Brady will 'walk-off' and retire if the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII June 21, 2018 | 9:27 AM
Jack Edwards NESN
Media
Jack Edwards to remain with NESN as Bruins play-by-play voice June 21, 2018 | 9:18 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Celtics rumor roundup: The latest on Boston's plans for the 2018 NBA Draft June 21, 2018 | 8:52 AM
Eric Decker
Patriots
'I think the Patriots would be a good fit' June 21, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Phillies fan
MLB
Flying hot dog launched by mascot injures fan June 21, 2018 | 6:29 AM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 20: David Price #24 of the Boston Red Sox reacts to giving up a solo home run to Robbie Grossman #36 of the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game on June 20, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Two homers off of David Price help Twins beat Red Sox, 4-1 June 20, 2018 | 11:33 PM
Luka Doncic
NBA
A look at Luka Doncic, the top international prospect in the 2018 NBA Draft June 20, 2018 | 8:18 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson
Sports Q
Which sleeper will be a major contributor to the Patriots? June 20, 2018 | 3:17 PM
Croatia
Soccer
Croatia coach says playing against Lionel Messi and Argentina will be the 'easiest game for us' June 20, 2018 | 3:04 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'There are more important things than basketball' June 20, 2018 | 3:04 PM
US Open Golf Phil Mickelson
Golf
Phil Mickelson apologizes 4 days after hitting moving ball June 20, 2018 | 2:58 PM
Soccer
England coach dislocates shoulder while running June 20, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Austin Watson
NHL
Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson charged with domestic assault June 20, 2018 | 1:59 PM
Nicklas Backstrom, Brett Connolly, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin
Bruins
Capitals will raise their Stanley Cup banner on Oct. 3 against Bruins June 20, 2018 | 1:31 PM
John Oliveira, the first eSports competitor to officially represent the New England Revolution in the FIFA video game.
Soccer
How a local student became the Revs' first eSports FIFA competitor June 20, 2018 | 12:41 PM
Rodney Harrison
Patriots
What Rodney Harrison had to say about Julian Edelman's PED suspension June 20, 2018 | 11:38 AM
Kevin Garnett Mo Bamba
NBA
'For me to not only be able to talk to KG, but to work out with him, it means the world to me' June 20, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Dwight Howard
NBA
Hornets reportedly agree to trade Dwight Howard to Nets for Timofey Mozgov June 20, 2018 | 11:14 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
NBA
The NBA will return to London in January June 20, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Did Tom Brady give an insinuation about his retirement plans? June 20, 2018 | 9:36 AM
Patriots Fans
Patriots
Is it still fun to be a Patriots fan? June 20, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Paul Pierce draft
NBA
The all-time NBA draft: The best pick from every slot June 20, 2018 | 2:29 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Eduardo Escobar sparks Twins past Chris Sale and the Red Sox, 6-2 June 20, 2018 | 12:58 AM
Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia is not close to returning to the Red Sox June 19, 2018 | 11:00 PM
Mike Krzyzewski Duke
Celtics
What Mike Krzyzewski had to say about Jayson Tatum's rookie season June 19, 2018 | 6:04 PM
Bruce Cassidy Patrice Bergeron
Bruins
Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy, Patrice Bergeron in Vegas for NHL Awards June 19, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Brighton- 06/19/18- The Boston Celtics held a grand opening of their new practice facilty, the Auerbach Center on Guest Street. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(lmetro)
Celtics
9 photos from the Celtics' brand-new practice facility June 19, 2018 | 4:18 PM
A worker finishes the paint for the New England Patriots logo at Gillette Stadium in 2017.
Patriots
An Illinois school changed its Patriots logo after student complaints June 19, 2018 | 3:13 PM
Saudi World Cup Plane Incident
Soccer
Saudi Arabia coach says players 'were all calm' when their plane's engine caught fire June 19, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward
Sports Q
What will the Celtics lineup look like on opening night? June 19, 2018 | 2:36 PM