Capitals will raise their Stanley Cup banner on Oct. 3 against Bruins

Washington did not face the Bruins during its Cup run but has beaten them 12 consecutive times.

Nicklas Backstrom, Brett Connolly, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with Brett Connolly, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Alex Ovechkin on Dec. 14, 2017. –Winslow Townson / AP
By
STEPHEN WHYNO
AP,
1:31 PM

The Washington Capitals will raise their first Stanley Cup banner and open their title defense on Oct. 3 against the Boston Bruins.

The Capitals will open the rival Penguins’ season on Oct. 4 in Pittsburgh. The NHL announced home openers for all 31 teams on Wednesday and will release the full schedule on Thursday.

Washington did not face the Bruins during its Cup run but has beaten them 12 consecutive times. The Capitals were there for the Penguins’ banner-raising ceremony in 2016 after losing to Pittsburgh in the second round.

The Western Conference-champion Vegas Golden Knights open their second season on Oct. 4 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

As previously announced, the New Jersey Devils will face the Edmonton Oilers in each team’s season opener on Oct. 6 in Gothenburg, Sweden, after finishing up exhibition play in Europe.

