Bruins add Swedish defenseman, Czech forward in NHL Draft

The Bruins made their first selection in the 2018 NHL Draft in Saturday morning’s second round, using the No. 57 pick on defenseman Axel Andersson.

"It's one of the biggest moments in my life." 🎥Bruins third round pick Jakub Lauko (77th overall) discusses his emotions after being drafted: pic.twitter.com/deVqOzBuOM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 23, 2018

Anderson, 6 feet and 179 pounds, is an 18-year-old from Jarna, Sweden. He played for Djungardens J20 in the Swedish Elite League system and for the U-18 team in the most recent World Junior Championships. He had six goals, 25 assists and 31 points in 42 games for Djurgardens, and a 0-2–2 line in seven World Junior games.