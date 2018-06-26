Bruins make qualifying offer to Sean Kuraly

The Bruins made qualifying offers to three restricted free agents, including fourth-line forward Sean Kuraly.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 214-pound left-shot center played a steady game on the fourth line last year. He chipped in six goals and eight assists in 75 games.

Kuraly, 25, could have taken the Bruins to arbitration. The club needed to make an offer of $874,125 by Monday to retain his rights. If not, Kuraly would have hit the open market July 1.