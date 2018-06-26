FROM

Bruins make qualifying offer to Sean Kuraly

Kuraly could have taken the Bruins to arbitration.

Sean Kuraly
Sean Kuraly of the Boston Bruins celebrates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
1:42 PM

The Bruins made qualifying offers to three restricted free agents, including fourth-line forward Sean Kuraly.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 214-pound left-shot center played a steady game on the fourth line last year. He chipped in six goals and eight assists in 75 games.

Kuraly, 25, could have taken the Bruins to arbitration. The club needed to make an offer of $874,125 by Monday to retain his rights. If not, Kuraly would have hit the open market July 1.

Advertisement

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Jakub Lauko
Bruins
Meet the Bruins' 2018 NHL Draft picks June 26, 2018 | 2:53 PM
Kevin and Oisín Treanor standing with their World Cup soccer ball in front of the Phoenix Landing in Central Square.
Soccer
How a Boston father and son ended up with an iconic World Cup souvenir June 26, 2018 | 12:50 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Angels series June 26, 2018 | 11:21 AM
Urho VaaKanainen
Bruins
Which Bruins prospects could be ready for the big leagues? June 26, 2018 | 10:49 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What NFL players said about voting Tom Brady No. 1 June 26, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Tyler Hilinski
College Sports
21-year-old Washington State quarterback who died of suicide had CTE June 26, 2018 | 9:51 AM
Bill Polian
Patriots
Bill Polian on Julian Edelman: Players are 'solely' responsible for everything they put in their body June 26, 2018 | 9:41 AM
J.D. Martinez Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Red Sox power rankings: Which player is most responsible for the success of Alex Cora’s inaugural season? June 26, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Matt Barnes
Sports Q
Who has been the Red Sox' most unsung player this season? June 26, 2018 | 7:39 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Will Robert Williams develop into a Clint Capela clone for the Celtics? June 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens, Jayson Tatum go home empty-handed at the NBA Awards June 26, 2018 | 1:32 AM
Bill Russell
Celtics
Bill Russell flips off Charles Barkley at the NBA Awards June 25, 2018 | 11:06 PM
Triston Casas
Red Sox
Red Sox top draft pick Triston Casas suffers thumb injury June 25, 2018 | 5:59 PM
Brad Wanamaker
Celtics
Celtics reportedly 'finalizing' deal with EuroLeague guard Brad Wanamaker June 25, 2018 | 4:53 PM
Chris Herren
College Sports
Chris Herren Jr. to play for BC men’s basketball in 2018-19 June 25, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Adam Rippon
National
The athletes in ESPN's Body Issue include Adam Rippon and a 63-year-old golf legend June 25, 2018 | 3:08 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
Is it time to say goodbye to Jackie Bradley Jr.? June 25, 2018 | 2:31 PM
David Ortiz
Red Sox
David Ortiz signs multiyear deal with Fox Sports as studio analyst June 25, 2018 | 1:05 PM
UConn Kevin Ollie
College Sports
UConn president says Kevin Ollie had pattern of breaking NCAA rules and committing serious violations June 25, 2018 | 12:35 PM
Soccer
Nigeria defender's main goal is to 'make it Messi's last World Cup game' June 25, 2018 | 12:17 PM
Fernando Santos
Soccer
Iranian fans attempt to disrupt Portugal's sleep at hotel June 25, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Tom Brady Julian Edelman
Patriots
Tom Brady shares video of him working out with Julian Edelman June 25, 2018 | 9:51 AM
Slap Out Epilepsy Hockey Clinic
Local
Chanda Gunn leads Charlie McAvoy and host of hockey stars in trying to 'Slap Out Epilepsy' June 25, 2018 | 9:47 AM
John Tavares
NHL
Islanders star center John Tavares is reportedly interested in meeting with the Bruins June 25, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Ben Simmons Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Who should win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award? June 25, 2018 | 8:34 AM
Brazil fans, from left, Minele Freitas, Gilbert Almeida and Wallace Freitas celebrate a goal while watching the World Cup soccer game against Costa Rica at a cafe in Framingham, Mass., Friday, June 22, 2018. Brazil defeated Costa Rica 2-0. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Soccer
5 things to know as the World Cup escalates June 25, 2018 | 8:04 AM
Soccer
A 'real menace' kangaroo stops play during an Australian woman's soccer match June 25, 2018 | 4:50 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
ESPN says appeal of Julian Edelman’s suspension will be heard Monday June 25, 2018 | 12:47 AM
Travelers Championship Golf
Golf
Bubba Watson shoots 63 to rally for 3rd Travelers Championship title June 24, 2018 | 7:20 PM
Daniel Robertson, right, scores on a single by Willy Adames as Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez fields a wide throw during the fourth inning Friday.
MLB
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez likely to DL June 24, 2018 | 7:13 PM