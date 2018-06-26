Bruins’ brass in Los Angeles to meet with John Tavares

Boston is hoping to make a push for the free agent.

John Tavares Islanders
John Tavares has spent his entire career with the New York Islanders. –AP Photo/Paul Sancya
By
June 26, 2018

Bruins president Cam Neely, general manager Don Sweeney, and coach Bruce Cassidy were in Los Angeles Tuesday, ready to make their pitch to prized free agent John Tavares, a Bruins official said.

The Maple Leafs and Islanders presented their cases Monday, and the Sharks went Tuesday, several outlets had reported. The Lightning and Stars were on deck for Wednesday, according to reports. TSN reported no additional teams were added to the list of Tavares, who is expected to command $10 million-$12 million a year.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Boston, MA: 6-26-18: Angels RF Michael Hermosillo (not pictured) flipped over the wall and into the visitor's bullpen as he tried, but couldn't reach this bottom of the first inning home run hit by the Red Sox Mookie Betts. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Los Angeles Angels for a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Betts, Martinez lead Red Sox to rout of Angels 9-1 June 26, 2018 | 10:21 PM
Marcin Gortat Washington Wizards
NBA
Wizards send Marcin Gortat to Clippers for Austin Rivers June 26, 2018 | 10:09 PM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Celtics
Gordon Hayward explained a 'complication' in his recovery process June 26, 2018 | 4:34 PM
Willie O'Ree
Bruins
Willie O'Ree elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame June 26, 2018 | 3:20 PM
Steven Wright
Red Sox
Steven Wright lands on disabled list because of knee inflammation June 26, 2018 | 3:17 PM
Adrian Beltre
Red Sox
A second act for Adrian Beltre here would be ideal June 26, 2018 | 3:11 PM
Jakub Lauko
Bruins
Meet the Bruins' 2018 NHL Draft picks June 26, 2018 | 2:53 PM
Gene Steratore
Media
CBS Sports hires former NFL ref Gene Steratore as rules analyst June 26, 2018 | 2:00 PM
Sean Kuraly
Bruins
Bruins make qualifying offer to Sean Kuraly June 26, 2018 | 1:42 PM
Kevin and Oisín Treanor standing with their World Cup soccer ball in front of the Phoenix Landing in Central Square.
Soccer
How a Boston father and son ended up with an iconic World Cup souvenir June 26, 2018 | 12:50 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Angels series June 26, 2018 | 11:21 AM
Urho VaaKanainen
Bruins
Which Bruins prospects could be ready for the big leagues? June 26, 2018 | 10:49 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What NFL players said about voting Tom Brady No. 1 June 26, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Tyler Hilinski
College Sports
21-year-old Washington State quarterback who died of suicide had CTE June 26, 2018 | 9:51 AM
Bill Polian
Patriots
Bill Polian on Julian Edelman: Players are 'solely' responsible for everything they put in their body June 26, 2018 | 9:41 AM
J.D. Martinez Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Red Sox power rankings: Which player is most responsible for the success of Alex Cora’s inaugural season? June 26, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Matt Barnes
Sports Q
Who has been the Red Sox' most unsung player this season? June 26, 2018 | 7:39 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Will Robert Williams develop into a Clint Capela clone for the Celtics? June 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens, Jayson Tatum go home empty-handed at the NBA Awards June 26, 2018 | 1:32 AM
Bill Russell
Celtics
Bill Russell flips off Charles Barkley at the NBA Awards June 25, 2018 | 11:06 PM
Triston Casas
Red Sox
Red Sox top draft pick Triston Casas suffers thumb injury June 25, 2018 | 5:59 PM
Brad Wanamaker
Celtics
Celtics reportedly 'finalizing' deal with EuroLeague guard Brad Wanamaker June 25, 2018 | 4:53 PM
Chris Herren
College Sports
Chris Herren Jr. to play for BC men’s basketball in 2018-19 June 25, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Adam Rippon
National
The athletes in ESPN's Body Issue include Adam Rippon and a 63-year-old golf legend June 25, 2018 | 3:08 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
Is it time to say goodbye to Jackie Bradley Jr.? June 25, 2018 | 2:31 PM
David Ortiz
Red Sox
David Ortiz signs multiyear deal with Fox Sports as studio analyst June 25, 2018 | 1:05 PM
UConn Kevin Ollie
College Sports
UConn president says Kevin Ollie had pattern of breaking NCAA rules and committing serious violations June 25, 2018 | 12:35 PM
Soccer
Nigeria defender's main goal is to 'make it Messi's last World Cup game' June 25, 2018 | 12:17 PM
Fernando Santos
Soccer
Iranian fans attempt to disrupt Portugal's sleep at hotel June 25, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Tom Brady Julian Edelman
Patriots
Tom Brady shares video of him working out with Julian Edelman June 25, 2018 | 9:51 AM