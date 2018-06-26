Bruins’ brass in Los Angeles to meet with John Tavares

Bruins president Cam Neely, general manager Don Sweeney, and coach Bruce Cassidy were in Los Angeles Tuesday, ready to make their pitch to prized free agent John Tavares, a Bruins official said.

The Maple Leafs and Islanders presented their cases Monday, and the Sharks went Tuesday, several outlets had reported. The Lightning and Stars were on deck for Wednesday, according to reports. TSN reported no additional teams were added to the list of Tavares, who is expected to command $10 million-$12 million a year.

#Bruins delegation has finished its pitch in #TavaresWatch. Presentation was a little under 2 hours, seemingly the briefest of the 4 teams thus far. #TSN #NHL pic.twitter.com/LBMobSLSKN — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 26, 2018