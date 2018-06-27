Bruins rumor roundup: The latest on the team’s plans for NHL free agency
What moves will the Bruins make this offseason?
NHL free agency starts at noon on Sunday, July 1. The Bruins could potentially make several offseason moves in the coming weeks.
Aside from having a plethora of prospects on the horizon, Boston could add free agents (and possibly make a trade or two) to reshape the roster.
Here’s a look at the latest Bruins rumors and news:
June 27
Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston weighed in on who the remaining contenders are for John Tavares:
John Tavares and his reps no longer plan to bring any additional teams into their free-agent process after meeting with Dallas and Tampa today.
The field is down to six: Leafs, Islanders, Sharks, Bruins, Stars and Lightning. #TavaresWatch
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 27, 2018
Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe on clearing salary cap space: If the Bruins land John Tavares, it would be helped by moving a player or two. Given the current cap situation – and the Bruins’ need to sign a backup goaltender as well as few other roster spots, Boston general manager Don Sweeney could look to alleviate salary problems via a trade. [Boston Globe]
June 26
TSN’s John Lu reported that the Bruins meeting with John Tavares has ended:
#Bruins delegation has finished its pitch in #TavaresWatch. Presentation was a little under 2 hours, seemingly the briefest of the 4 teams thus far. #TSN #NHL pic.twitter.com/LBMobSLSKN
— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 26, 2018
The Bruins tendered qualifying offers to three players:
#NHLBruins tender qualifying offers to Sean Kuraly, Colby Cave and Anton Blidh: https://t.co/YWNwE1auH8
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 26, 2018
June 25
Bruins reporter Jimmy Murphy believes that David Krejci’s time in Boston could be coming to an end:
If there's one thing #NHLBruins interest and scheduled meeting with #JohnTavares tells me, it's that David Krejci's days are numbered here in Boston even if they don't sign JT. Clearly they're shifting plans at center position.
— Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) June 25, 2018