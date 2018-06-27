Bruins rumor roundup: The latest on the team’s plans for NHL free agency

What moves will the Bruins make this offseason?

FILE - In this April 7, 2018, file photo, New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) carries the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. As the No. 1 pending free agent, Tavares not only gets to hand out his rose like hockey’s version of “The Bachelor” but can set the tone for the rest of the players available. He can only get an eight-year contract from the Islanders--unless they execute a sign-and-trade to recoup some value--and could very well become the league’s second-highest-paid player behind Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who makes an average of $12.5 million a season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Islanders center John Tavares in April, 2018. –The Associated Press
By
2:49 PM

NHL free agency starts at noon on Sunday, July 1. The Bruins could potentially make several offseason moves in the coming weeks.

Aside from having a plethora of prospects on the horizon, Boston could add free agents (and possibly make a trade or two) to reshape the roster.

Here’s a look at the latest Bruins rumors and news:

June 27

Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston weighed in on who the remaining contenders are for John Tavares:

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe on clearing salary cap space: If the Bruins land John Tavares, it would be helped by moving a player or two. Given the current cap situation – and the Bruins’ need to sign a backup goaltender as well as few other roster spots, Boston general manager Don Sweeney could look to alleviate salary problems via a trade. [Boston Globe]

June 26

Advertisement

TSN’s John Lu reported that the Bruins meeting with John Tavares has ended:

The Bruins tendered qualifying offers to three players:

June 25

Bruins reporter Jimmy Murphy believes that David Krejci’s time in Boston could be coming to an end:

