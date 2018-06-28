Prospect Olivier Galipeau signs with Bruins after spurning Canadiens

Olivier Galipeau was named top defenseman in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last year. He won a Memorial Cup, Canada’s junior championship.

But Bruins fans will forever know him as a Montreal turncoat.

After winning a title last year as captain of Acadie-Bathurst, the 6-foot, 203-pound puck-mover had an invitation to attend summer camp in his hometown, according to TVA in Montreal. Yet Thursday he was on the ice with the rival Black-and-Gold, wearing No. 56 and battling other prospects at Warrior Ice Arena. Galipeau is believed to be signed to an AHL deal.

A 21-year-old, left-shot back liner, Galipeau made the most of his overage years in the QMJHL. He helped the Titan win the CHL after the club traded five draft picks to get him. He finished the year with 25 goals and added 49 assists in 67 games, leading the league in goals and points (74) by a defenseman. He added a 5-15—20 line in the QMJHL playoffs and three assists in the Memorial Cup, and won the Emile Bouchard Trophy as QMJHL defenseman of the year.

Galipeau was also captain of Val-d’Or in 2016-17 before a trade to Chicoutimi.