Agent: Rick Nash undecided about playing next season

The 34-year-old finished the season with the Bruins.

Rick Nash Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins forward Rick Nash skates prior to the first period against the Buffalo Sabres. –AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes
By
STEPHEN WHYNO
AP,
1:45 PM

Veteran winger Rick Nash has not committed to playing next season and has told interested teams he won’t be signing July 1.

Agent Joe Resnick told The Associated Press on Thursday that Nash was undecided about his playing future. TSN in Canada first reported Nash’s uncertain status.

Nash missed three weeks late in the season with a concussion. He has also dealt with groin, knee and back injuries during his stellar NHL career.

The 34-year-old finished the season with the Boston Bruins after they acquired him in February from the New York Rangers. He had six points in 11 regular-season games and five points in 12 playoff games for Boston.

In 1,060 regular-season games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Rangers and Bruins, Nash has 437 goals and 368 assists for 805 points. He led the league with 41 goals in 2003-04, scored a career-high 42 in 2014-15 and eight times put up 30 or more.

A native of Brampton, Ontario, Nash won Olympic gold medals with Canada in 2010 and 2014.

