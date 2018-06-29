Morning sports update: Bruins prospect Urho Vaakanainen says his first Red Sox game was ‘pretty boring’

"Well, there were a lot of home runs."

Urho VaaKanainen
Boston Bruins prospect Urho Vaakanainen at Development Camp. –Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
By
9:55 AM

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer and Rafael Devers added a solo shot as the Red Sox beat the Angels 4-2 on Thursday night. Boston has won six of seven as they head to New York to open a three-game series against the Yankees Friday night.

Bruins prospect Urho Vaakanainen on his first baseball game (a 15-run Red Sox win): ‘It’s pretty boring’

The Red Sox game on Wednesday night featured 15 runs, five homers, and a collision at the plate that led to one of the Los Angeles Angels getting carted off the field. Quite the action-packed affair, no? Not quite, according to Bruins prospect Urho Vaakanainen.

Advertisement

For Vaakanainen, the 18th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Boston’s 9-6 win was his first time taking in a baseball game. The Finnish defenseman was less than impressed by the spectacle.

“It was the first baseball game for me and — I gotta say — it’s pretty boring,” Vaakanainen laughed, per WBZ’s Scott Sullivan. “Well, there were a lot of home runs.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound blue-liner played in the Swedish Elite league last season after Boston selected him with their top pick. He’s expected to start his North American career in Providence, but he’ll get a chance to prove himself during development camp while most of the Bruins are on a trip to China.

“He’s a minute-crunching defenseman,” said Bruins director of player development Jamie Langenbrunner, per the Boston Herald. “The thing with him that I find impressive is his energy level stays the same all the way through. He’s a smooth skater.”

It certainly sounds like the 19-year-old’s heart rate didn’t spike at Fenway Park.

Gotham Chopra gives an update on the status of ‘Tom vs. Time’ and his sports media company with Tom Brady: Chopra — the man behind the camera on ‘Tom vs. Time’ — said there are no plans for a Season Two, but the media company he runs with Brady has plenty of other projects in the works. He also noted their other partner, retired Giants defensive end Michael Strahan, never fails to remind the Patriots quarterback about a certain 18-1 season. (Boston.com)

Advertisement

The Celtics have reportedly made the first move in Marcus Smart’s restricted free agency: Boston has reportedly tendered a $6 million qualifying offer to Smart. Now the guard essentially has three options once free agency kicks off on July 1. (Boston.com)

Red Sox acquire veteran Steve Pearce from Blue Jays: On Thursday night, the Red Sox acquired first baseman/outfielder Steve Pearce and cash considerations from the Blue Jays in exchange for minor league infielder Santiago Espinal.

“We’ve been looking for a guy that can hit versus lefthand pitching,” Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight:

TOPICS: Bruins Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Serena Williams Wimbledon
Tennis
7-time champ Serena Williams gets smooth draw at Wimbledon June 29, 2018 | 8:12 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
The Celtics have reportedly made the first move in Marcus Smart's restricted free agency June 29, 2018 | 8:05 AM
Yankees CC Sabathia
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Yankees series June 29, 2018 | 7:42 AM
Tom vs. Time
Patriots
'There's a lot of texting and sharing of stories going around' June 29, 2018 | 6:57 AM
Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge
Red Sox
Red Sox, Yankees to face off with best record in MLB on the line June 29, 2018 | 3:54 AM
Steve Pearce
Red Sox
Red Sox acquire veteran Steve Pearce from Blue Jays June 28, 2018 | 11:45 PM
Red Sox
Bradley, Devers homer for Red Sox in 4-2 win over Angels June 28, 2018 | 10:43 PM
Brazil Ryan Lochte
Olympics
Brazil court allows prosecution of Ryan Lochte for falsely reporting robbery at Rio Olympics June 28, 2018 | 8:00 PM
LeBron James Jayson Tatum
Celtics
LeBron James finally follows Jayson Tatum back six years later June 28, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Japan World Cup
Soccer
Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup June 28, 2018 | 2:48 PM
Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Bucs
NFL
NFL suspends Bucs QB Jameis Winston for 3 games June 28, 2018 | 2:34 PM
Rick Nash Boston Bruins
Bruins
Rick Nash undecided about playing next season June 28, 2018 | 1:45 PM
Tom Brady Robert Kraft
Patriots
Why Tom Brady would usually be signing an extension this year June 28, 2018 | 1:38 PM
Media
‘Never do this to a woman’: Men harass 2 sports reporters at the World Cup June 28, 2018 | 1:26 PM
Bryce Platt Olivier Galipeau
Bruins
Prospect Olivier Galipeau signs with Bruins after spurning Canadiens June 28, 2018 | 12:52 PM
Red Sox hitter J.D. Martinez crosses home plate after hitting his 25th home run of the 2018 MLB season.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez joined an elite list of Red Sox with his latest home run June 28, 2018 | 12:26 PM
Paul George
NBA
Paul George reportedly decides to become free agent June 28, 2018 | 9:56 AM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
'At the end of the day, this is a game. We got to treat it that way.' June 28, 2018 | 9:52 AM
Gene Steratore
Media
It’s officially a trend to bring referees into the broadcast booth June 28, 2018 | 9:26 AM
Wayne Rooney
Soccer
Wayne Rooney set to leave Everton and join the MLS June 28, 2018 | 7:21 AM
Pedro Martinez Red Sox
Red Sox
What Pedro Martinez had to say about the Red Sox June 28, 2018 | 7:12 AM
JD Martinez
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez hits MLB-best 25th home run as Red Sox beat Angels June 28, 2018 | 1:28 AM
MLL All Stars Team USA
Local
Major League Lacrosse All-Stars rally from 7-goal deficit to beat Team USA in OT June 28, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kendrick Perkins (21) drives past New York Knicks' Isaiah Hicks (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Cleveland. The Knicks won 110-98. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NBA
Cavaliers to pick up Kendrick Perkins' contract June 27, 2018 | 8:02 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
In Madden 19, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are perfect June 27, 2018 | 5:34 PM
Brandon Phillips
Red Sox
Red Sox sign second baseman Brandon Phillips June 27, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Jayson Tatum, JR Smith
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who will lead the Celtics in total points next season? June 27, 2018 | 3:03 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
'The league has had egg on their face before and this does nothing to help that situation at all' June 27, 2018 | 2:59 PM
Des Linden Boston Marathon
Marathon
Boston winner Desiree Linden to run New York City Marathon June 27, 2018 | 2:57 PM
FILE - In this April 7, 2018, file photo, New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) carries the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. As the No. 1 pending free agent, Tavares not only gets to hand out his rose like hockey’s version of “The Bachelor” but can set the tone for the rest of the players available. He can only get an eight-year contract from the Islanders--unless they execute a sign-and-trade to recoup some value--and could very well become the league’s second-highest-paid player behind Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who makes an average of $12.5 million a season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Bruins
Bruins rumors: John Tavares narrows list of suitors June 27, 2018 | 2:49 PM