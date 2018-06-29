Morning sports update: Bruins prospect Urho Vaakanainen says his first Red Sox game was ‘pretty boring’

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer and Rafael Devers added a solo shot as the Red Sox beat the Angels 4-2 on Thursday night. Boston has won six of seven as they head to New York to open a three-game series against the Yankees Friday night.

Bruins prospect Urho Vaakanainen on his first baseball game (a 15-run Red Sox win): ‘It’s pretty boring’

The Red Sox game on Wednesday night featured 15 runs, five homers, and a collision at the plate that led to one of the Los Angeles Angels getting carted off the field. Quite the action-packed affair, no? Not quite, according to Bruins prospect Urho Vaakanainen.

For Vaakanainen, the 18th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Boston’s 9-6 win was his first time taking in a baseball game. The Finnish defenseman was less than impressed by the spectacle.

“It was the first baseball game for me and — I gotta say — it’s pretty boring,” Vaakanainen laughed, per WBZ’s Scott Sullivan. “Well, there were a lot of home runs.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound blue-liner played in the Swedish Elite league last season after Boston selected him with their top pick. He’s expected to start his North American career in Providence, but he’ll get a chance to prove himself during development camp while most of the Bruins are on a trip to China.

“He’s a minute-crunching defenseman,” said Bruins director of player development Jamie Langenbrunner, per the Boston Herald. “The thing with him that I find impressive is his energy level stays the same all the way through. He’s a smooth skater.”

It certainly sounds like the 19-year-old’s heart rate didn’t spike at Fenway Park.

Gotham Chopra gives an update on the status of ‘Tom vs. Time’ and his sports media company with Tom Brady: Chopra — the man behind the camera on ‘Tom vs. Time’ — said there are no plans for a Season Two, but the media company he runs with Brady has plenty of other projects in the works. He also noted their other partner, retired Giants defensive end Michael Strahan, never fails to remind the Patriots quarterback about a certain 18-1 season. (Boston.com)

The Celtics have reportedly made the first move in Marcus Smart’s restricted free agency: Boston has reportedly tendered a $6 million qualifying offer to Smart. Now the guard essentially has three options once free agency kicks off on July 1. (Boston.com)

Red Sox acquire veteran Steve Pearce from Blue Jays: On Thursday night, the Red Sox acquired first baseman/outfielder Steve Pearce and cash considerations from the Blue Jays in exchange for minor league infielder Santiago Espinal.

“We’ve been looking for a guy that can hit versus lefthand pitching,” Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. (Boston.com)

