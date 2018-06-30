Don’t expect Anton Khudobin back with the Bruins

Anton Khudobin was an exemplary backup goaltender for the Bruins the last two years. Though such a commodity is valuable in the NHL, it appears he will not be back.

General manager Don Sweeney said Friday he expects the 32-year-old Khudobin to sign a contract elsewhere when the NHL’s free agent market opens Sunday.

“I think the goaltending one is going in a different direction at this point,’’ Sweeney said, all but confirming that the team and its reliable reserve couldn’t come to an agreement on a raise.