Bruins reportedly will sign Jaroslav Halak, part ways with Anton Khudobin

Veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak will sign with the Bruins to serve as Tuukka Rask’s backup, according to multiple reports.

The Slovakian is heading to Boston on a two-year deal, Sportsnet reported.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney said experience was “at the top of our list’’ for a backup tender. Halak, 33, has been No. 1 for Montreal, St. Louis, a brief stint with Washington, and most recently, the New York Islanders.

Last year in 54 games with the Islanders, Halak posted a 20-26-6 record, a 3.19 goals against average, and a .908 save percentage. Halak is also a Team Slovakia pal of defenseman and captain Zdeno Chara.

The hope for the Bruins would be that Halak is sharper with less work and a tighter defense in front of him.

Halak will replace Anton Khudobin, who will reportedly land with the Dallas Stars. Sportsnet reported the Stars will give Khudobin to a two-year deal worth $2.5 million per year.

Sweeney said Friday he expected the 32-year-old Khudobin to sign a contract elsewhere.

“I think the goaltending one is going in a different direction at this point,’’ Sweeney said, all but confirming that the team and its reliable reserve couldn’t come to an agreement on a raise.

Khudobin, who earned $1.2 million the last two years, went 16-6-7 with a 2.56 goals-against average and .913 save percentage last season.