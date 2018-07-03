Bruins sign Sean Kuraly to three-year contract

Kuraly will have a chance to vie for the third-line center spot vacated by Riley Nash.

Sean Kuraly
Sean Kuraly agreed on a three-year deal worth $1.275 million annually with the Boston Bruins. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
12:14 PM

The Bruins and forward Sean Kuraly agreed on a three-year deal worth $1.275 million annually, the club announced on Tuesday.

Kuraly, 25, was arbitration-eligible after putting up a 6-8—14 line in 75 games centering a fourth line with Noel Acciari and Tim Schaller, the latter of whom left for Vancouver via free agency.

Kuraly, entering his third season in Boston, will have a chance to vie for the third-line center spot vacated by Riley Nash (now with Columbus).

The Bruins also announced that they have signed forward Anton Blidh to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $650,000.

