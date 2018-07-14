Colby Cave signs two-year, two-way deal with Bruins

Colby Cave will continue battling for an NHL job under the Black and Gold banner.

General manager Don Sweeney announced Saturday the club reached a two-year, two-way deal with the 23-year-old forward. The NHL cap hit is $675,000, a minor bump ($20,000 in average annual value, according to CapFriendly) from the entry-level deal he signed in April 2015.

Cave, undrafted after playing four years with the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos, has been steady the last three years in Providence. His point totals: 29, 35 and 33 points, in 75, 76 and 72 games.