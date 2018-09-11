Bruins trade Adam McQuaid to the Rangers
Prior to the trade, McQuaid was scheduled to fly with the Bruins to China Tuesday afternoon.
Sign up for Globe sports e-mail alerts!
A spare roster part for stretches of last season and pegged for more of the same in 2018-19, Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid was dealt Tuesday morning to New York, where the 31-year-old back liner will be expected to log ample playing minutes on a Rangers team in rebuild mode.
McQuaid, a member of the Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup-winning squad, was dealt for journeyman defenseman Steve Kampfer, who previously played parts of two seasons with Boston, including his rookie season in 2010-11. The Bruins also acquired two picks (a fourth-rounder and a conditional seventh-rounder) in next June’s draft.
Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.
Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.