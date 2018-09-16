The Bruins took a stroll on the Great Wall of China

Charlie McAvoy, familiar with keeping opponents out of the Bruins zone, climbed the Great Wall of China alongside teammates on Sunday.

McAvoy noted leaving his comfort zone for Shenzhen was “a whole lot easier” as part of Boston’s close-knit group.

“We all experience it together and it feels that much better, that much more comfortable when you come over here and you’re with this group,” McAvoy said, per NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin. “I definitely could see it paying off in a big way.”

The defenseman reported for the start of training camp in Boston Tuesday morning, then travelled nearly 8,000 miles across the globe for the NHL China Games. The Bruins earned a 4-3 shootout win over Calgary in their first game of the series on Saturday and will travel to Beijing for another matchup against the Flames on Wednesday.

Off-day workout: Marchand and Pastrnak went rock-paper-scissors, loser carries the other. pic.twitter.com/avIhhGaRwx — Matt Porter (@mattyports) September 16, 2018

Sunday’s team-bonding activity turned into a workout for Brad Marchand, who lost a bet and had to carry David Pastrnak for a stretch of the 5,500-mile fortification.

“I don’t know if he worked out or just ate all summer,” Marchand said. “But he got a lot heavier.”